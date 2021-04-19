KATAKLYSM Announce US Tour As Direct Support For DEICIDE

Canadian melodic death metal heavyweights, Kataklysm, will return to the US at the end of summer 2021 as direct support for Deicide. The 23-date tour will kick off on August 5 in Tampa, Florida and make stops in Austin, Chicago, and New York before concluding in Spartanburg, South Carolina on August 29. Opening the tour is Internal Bleeding and Begat The Nephilim.

Maurizio Iacono comments, "Glen Benton and I have been talking about both bands touring together for quite some time now. We intended for this tour to happen last summer, but unfortunately got hit by the virus that paralyzed the world prior to announcing it. One year later, judging by the vaccine success and progress across the country, there’s finally a light at the end of the tunnel. So today, we are proud to announce one of the first Metal packages to hit the road in the States since the pandemic. Deicide, Kataklysm, and our friends in Internal bleeding will take this first long-awaited step across the country. We plan to be there LIVE and UNCONQUERED. Tickets are on sale today and will go fast. Get yours now!”

General admissions tickets are now on sale.

Tour dates:

August

5 - The Orpheum - Tampa, FL

6 - The Abbey - Orlando, FL

7 - Hell (The Masquerade) - Atlanta, GA

9 - Scout Bar - Houston, TX

10 - Come and Take it Live - Austin, TX

11 - Trees - Dallas, TX

12 - Sunshine Theater - Albuquerque, NM

13 - Nile Theater - Mesa, AZ

14 - 1720 - Los Angeles, CA

15 - Brick by Brick - San Diego, CA

16 - Goldfield Trading Post - Roseville, CA

18 - Mesa Theater - Grand Junction, CO

19 - Metro Music - Salt Lake City, UT

20 - Marquis Theater - Denver, CO

21 - The Riot Room - Kansas City, CO

22 - Reggie’s - Chicago, IL

23 - The Sanctuary - Detroit, MI

24 - The Crafthouse - Pittsburgh, PA

25 - Dingbatz - Clifton, NJ

26 - Jewel Nightclub - Manchester, NH

27 - Brooklyn Monarch - Brooklyn, NY

28 - Baltimore Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

29 - Ground Zero- Spartanburg, SC

Kataklysm unleashed their 14th full-length studio album, Unconquered, on September 25, 2020, via Nuclear Blast Records. The band recently released a video for the track "Defiant", directed by Scott Hansen / Digital Thunderdome.

Get Unconquered in the format of your choice here, and watch the new video below: