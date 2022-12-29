KATAKLYSM Announce VIP Upgrade Package For Upcoming European Tour With SOILWORK

Canadian death metal masters Kataklysm and Swedish metal legends Soilwork are teaming up for a co-headline run across Europe in winter/spring 2023. This massive tour starts in Belgium, Vorselaar on February 3rd and will take them through 25 countries across Europe, to finish off in the Netherlands, Amstelveen, on April 30th. Wilderun from Massachusetts will be special guest on this run and a second one will be announced later on.

Kataklysm have checked in with the following update:

"Since the pandemic prevented us from celebrating our 30th anniversary properly as a band, we decided to invite those rebels interested in a pre-show drink celebration and meet & greet with Kataklysm to join us! We rarely do these things, so let's celebrate! All details here."

Kataklysm frontman Maurizio Iacono comments on the upcoming tour: "We are excited to announce that we are finally returning to Europe. We look forward to support our latest album Unconquered, which we didn't have the chance to do, due to the pandemic. We will be visiting the four corners of Europe with our friends in Soilwork. We are energized, determined and ready to bring the Kataklysm impact to Europe once again. This promises to be an incredible night of metal anthems, see you there!"

Soilwork states: “We look forward to take Övergivenheten out on the European roads in February and April 2023. We are currently touring the new album in Australia and the response is just out of this world. Övergivenheten means so much to us as a band, so we simply cannot wait to bring it to our European fans.”

Tour dates are as follows:

February

3 - Vorselaar, Belgium - De Dreef

4 - Bochum, Germany – Matrix

5 - Hengelo,Netherlands – Metropool

6 - Lille, France – Le Splendid

7 - Strasbourg, France – La Laiterie

8 - Paris, France – La Machine de Moulin Rouge

9 - Bourg-en-Bresse, France – La Tannerie

10 - Rennes, France – Antipode

11 - Limoges, France – CC John Lennon

12 - Bordeaux, France – Rock School Barbey

14 - Porto, Portugal – Hard Club

15 - Lisbon, Portugal – LAV

16 - Sevilla, Spain – Custom

17 - Madrid, Spain - Changó

18 - Barcelona, Spain – Salamandra

19 - Tarbes, France – La Gespe

21 - Lausanne, Switzerland – Les Docks

22 - Aarau, Switzerland – KIFF

23 - Milan, Italy – Slaughter

24 - Ljubljana, Slovenia – Kino Siska

25 - Budapest, Hungary – Barbra Negra

26 - Prague, Czech Republic – Palak Akropolis

28 - Wiesbaden, Germany – Schlachthof

March

1 - Berlin, Germany – Columbia Theater

2 - Hamburg, Germany – Gruenspan

3 - Leipzig, Germany – Hellraiser

4 - Munich, Germany – Backstage Werk

30 - Roskilde, Denmark – Gimle

31 - Gothenburg, Sweden – Brewhouse

April

1 - Oslo, Norway – Vulkan Arena

2 - Stockholm, Sweden – Slaktkyrkan

4 - Helsinki, Finland – Tavastia

5 - Jyväskylä, Finland - Lutakko

6 - Kuopio, Finland – Sawohouse Underground

7 - Joensuu, Finland – Kerubi

8 - Lahti, Finland - Möysän Musaklubi

9 - Tallinn, Estonia – Helitehas

11 - Riga, Latvia – Melna Piektdiena

12 - Vilnius, Lithiania – Vakaris

13 - Gdansk, Poland – B90

14 - Warsaw, Poland – Progresja

15 - Krakow, Poland – Kamienna12

16 - Bratislava, Slovakia – Majestic Music Club

18 - Cluj-Napoca, Romania – Form Space

19 - Bucharest, Romania – Arelene Romane

20 - Sofia, Bulgaria – Hristo Botev Hall

21 - Belgrade, Serbia – Dom Omladine

22 - Zagreb, Hungary – Boogaloo

23 - Vienna, Austria – Simm City

25 - Wörgl, Austria - VZ Komma

26 - Hannover, Germany – Musikzentrum

27 - Drachten, Netherlands – Poppodium Iduna

28 - Stuttgart, Germany – Im Wizemann

29 - Cologne, Germany – Essigfabrik

30 - Amstelveen, Netherlands - P60

Tickets are on sale here.