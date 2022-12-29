KATAKLYSM Announce VIP Upgrade Package For Upcoming European Tour With SOILWORK
Canadian death metal masters Kataklysm and Swedish metal legends Soilwork are teaming up for a co-headline run across Europe in winter/spring 2023. This massive tour starts in Belgium, Vorselaar on February 3rd and will take them through 25 countries across Europe, to finish off in the Netherlands, Amstelveen, on April 30th. Wilderun from Massachusetts will be special guest on this run and a second one will be announced later on.
Kataklysm have checked in with the following update:
"Since the pandemic prevented us from celebrating our 30th anniversary properly as a band, we decided to invite those rebels interested in a pre-show drink celebration and meet & greet with Kataklysm to join us! We rarely do these things, so let's celebrate! All details here."
Kataklysm frontman Maurizio Iacono comments on the upcoming tour: "We are excited to announce that we are finally returning to Europe. We look forward to support our latest album Unconquered, which we didn't have the chance to do, due to the pandemic. We will be visiting the four corners of Europe with our friends in Soilwork. We are energized, determined and ready to bring the Kataklysm impact to Europe once again. This promises to be an incredible night of metal anthems, see you there!"
Soilwork states: “We look forward to take Övergivenheten out on the European roads in February and April 2023. We are currently touring the new album in Australia and the response is just out of this world. Övergivenheten means so much to us as a band, so we simply cannot wait to bring it to our European fans.”
Tour dates are as follows:
February
3 - Vorselaar, Belgium - De Dreef
4 - Bochum, Germany – Matrix
5 - Hengelo,Netherlands – Metropool
6 - Lille, France – Le Splendid
7 - Strasbourg, France – La Laiterie
8 - Paris, France – La Machine de Moulin Rouge
9 - Bourg-en-Bresse, France – La Tannerie
10 - Rennes, France – Antipode
11 - Limoges, France – CC John Lennon
12 - Bordeaux, France – Rock School Barbey
14 - Porto, Portugal – Hard Club
15 - Lisbon, Portugal – LAV
16 - Sevilla, Spain – Custom
17 - Madrid, Spain - Changó
18 - Barcelona, Spain – Salamandra
19 - Tarbes, France – La Gespe
21 - Lausanne, Switzerland – Les Docks
22 - Aarau, Switzerland – KIFF
23 - Milan, Italy – Slaughter
24 - Ljubljana, Slovenia – Kino Siska
25 - Budapest, Hungary – Barbra Negra
26 - Prague, Czech Republic – Palak Akropolis
28 - Wiesbaden, Germany – Schlachthof
March
1 - Berlin, Germany – Columbia Theater
2 - Hamburg, Germany – Gruenspan
3 - Leipzig, Germany – Hellraiser
4 - Munich, Germany – Backstage Werk
30 - Roskilde, Denmark – Gimle
31 - Gothenburg, Sweden – Brewhouse
April
1 - Oslo, Norway – Vulkan Arena
2 - Stockholm, Sweden – Slaktkyrkan
4 - Helsinki, Finland – Tavastia
5 - Jyväskylä, Finland - Lutakko
6 - Kuopio, Finland – Sawohouse Underground
7 - Joensuu, Finland – Kerubi
8 - Lahti, Finland - Möysän Musaklubi
9 - Tallinn, Estonia – Helitehas
11 - Riga, Latvia – Melna Piektdiena
12 - Vilnius, Lithiania – Vakaris
13 - Gdansk, Poland – B90
14 - Warsaw, Poland – Progresja
15 - Krakow, Poland – Kamienna12
16 - Bratislava, Slovakia – Majestic Music Club
18 - Cluj-Napoca, Romania – Form Space
19 - Bucharest, Romania – Arelene Romane
20 - Sofia, Bulgaria – Hristo Botev Hall
21 - Belgrade, Serbia – Dom Omladine
22 - Zagreb, Hungary – Boogaloo
23 - Vienna, Austria – Simm City
25 - Wörgl, Austria - VZ Komma
26 - Hannover, Germany – Musikzentrum
27 - Drachten, Netherlands – Poppodium Iduna
28 - Stuttgart, Germany – Im Wizemann
29 - Cologne, Germany – Essigfabrik
30 - Amstelveen, Netherlands - P60
Tickets are on sale here.