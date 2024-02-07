KATAKLYSM, CRYPTOPSY, VOIVOD, DANKO JONES Among Nominees For 53rd Annual JUNO Awards

The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) has announced the nominees for The 53rd Annual JUNO Awards. This year’s winners will be revealed in Halifax, Nova Scotia at the JUNO Opening Night Awards Presented by Music Canada on Saturday, March 23 and The JUNO Awards Broadcast on Sunday, March 24, live on CBC.

Nominated in the "Metal/Hard Music Album Of The Year" category are:

As Gomorrah Burns - Cryptopsy (Nuclear Blast / AEC/Believe)

Electric Sounds - Danko Jones (Sonic Unyon / Universal)

Goliath - Kataklysm (Nuclear Blast / AEC/Believe)

Void - KEN mode (Artoffact / MVD/The Orchard)

Morgöth Tales - Voivod (Century Media / Sony)

