KATAKLYSM Debut "Goliath" Music Video
January 26, 2024, 52 minutes ago
Canadian death metal specialists, Kataklysm, have released a music video for "Goliath", the title track of their latest studio album. Watch the clip below:
Order/pre-save Goliath here.
Goliath tracklisting:
"Dark Wings Of Deception"
"Goliath"
"Die As A King"
"Bringer Of Vengeance"
"Combustion"
"From The Land Of The Living To The Land Of The Dead"
"The Redeemer"
"Heroes To Villains"
"Gravestones & Coffins"
"The Sacrifice For Truth"
"Die As A King" video:
"Bringer Of Vengeance" video:
Kataklysm will be direct support to Decapitated and SepticFlesh on the upcoming Cancel Culture Over North America 2024 tour. The tour will commence on April 16 in Santa Ana and will make stops in Atlanta, Toronto, and Minneapolis before concluding in Los Angeles on May 19. Joining the bands as opener is technical melodic death metal band, Allegaeon.
General admission tickets for the tour will go on sale on Monday, January, 29 at 7 AM, PST / 10 AM, EST.
Tour dates:
April
16 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory
17 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater
18 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
19 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater
20 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
21 - Austin, TX - Come and Take it Live
23 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
24 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)
25 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819
26 - Wilmington, DE - The Queen
27 - Hartford, CT - The Webster
28 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw
29 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
May
1 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial Bell
2 - Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theater
3 - Toronto, ON - The Phoenix
4 - Pittsburgh, PA - Preserving Underground
5 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere's Entertainment Center
6 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall
7 - Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall
8 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
10 - Minneapolis, MN - Green Room
11 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theater
12 - Saskatoon, SK - Louis (USSU)
13 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room
14 - Calgary, AB - The Back Alley
16 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater
17 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater
18 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge
19 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720