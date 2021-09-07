KATAKLYSM / EX DEO Mastermind MAURIZIO IACONO Launches New Label Imprint, Distortion Music Group; Video Message

Distortion Music Group is a new boutique record label helmed by industry veteran and Juno award winner, Maurizio Iacono.

Having fronted the long running extreme metal band Kataklysm (Nuclear Blast Records) as well as Ex Deo (Napalm Records), and Invictus (Entertainment One) over the last three decades, in addition to launching Hard Impact Music Inc. in 2008 - a music management company that quickly grew into a top performing home for metal artists worldwide - Iacono has distinguished himself as a forward-thinking music industry entrepreneur.

Iacono has also helped build two thriving touring agencies: Continental Touring in North America and Decibel Touring in Europe, giving Distortion Music Group a big advantage in developing musical careers through the touring outlet.

Distortion Music Group aims to serve artist needs and create a partnership that benefits everyone involved in this ever changing musical climate. View a video message from Iacono below: