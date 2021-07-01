KATAKLYSM / EX DEO Mastermind MAURIZIO IACONO Signs Deal With Entertainment One For INVICTUS Solo Project

Invictus, the new solo project spearheaded by Maurizio Iacono, lead singer of world renowned death metal cult band Kataklysm and rising theatrical Roman themed outfit Ex Deo, has signed to Entertainment One for the release of its debut full-length.

Notes Scott Givens, eOne Senior Vice President, Rock & Metal, “I'm very excited to finally be working with Maurizio Iacono. He has been a force in metal for years and we look forward to a great future together starting with the release of Invictus.”

Adds Iacono, “I've explored many facets of the music business, from performing, writing, and producing, to managing bands’ careers but I’ve never explored that deep down energy inside my thoughts that drives me to always compete and, in many ways, survive everything thrown at me. I’ve found that I’ve matured enough now to release something that I’ve been waiting to do for a long time and explore different musical lines within the metal world to bring a more personal touch to what I have been doing over the years. You will obviously find some fragments of Kataklysm in Invictus, but you will explore a completely new approach. I'm very excited and honored that eOne showed so much enthusiasm to sign this project and bring it to light. I look forward to this new chapter in my life together with this great label.”

Iacono stands among the most prolific and hardest working soldiers of the metal underground. With Invictus, Iacono tackles a new personal quest, this time exploring a deeper and more personal outlook on his upbringing and the struggles within and around him. The as-yet-untitled debut album will feature a strong main collaboration with acclaimed singer, songwriter, and producer Chris Clancy (Mutiny Within) and longtime partner in crime producer/guitarist J-F Dagenais (Kataklysm, Ex Deo) both of whom musically help Iacono enhance the many rock and metal influences that have made up the fabric of his career but also help him step into uncharted territory. There is nothing “safe” about the album; the focus is an old-school approach of unapologetic, straight forward metal destined to rev up your engines.

Further details on Invictus will be unveiled in the months to come.