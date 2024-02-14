KATAKLYSM - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire 70000 Tons Of Metal Cruise 2024 Show Streaming

February 14, 2024, 20 hours ago

news kataklysm black death

KATAKLYSM - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire 70000 Tons Of Metal Cruise 2024 Show Streaming

The 2024 edition of the 70000 Tons Of Metal festival sailed January 29 to February 2 from Miami, Florida to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic and back, on board the luxury passenger vessel Freedom Of The Seas.

Fan-filmed video of Canadian hyperblast legends Kataklysm's entire pool deck set, courtesy of The Silverdude, can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"The Ambassador of Pain"
"The Resurrected"
"As I Slither"
"For All Our Sins"
"The Night They Returned"
"Serenity in Fire"
"Blood on the Swans"
"10 Seconds From the End"
"The Tragedy I Preach"
"Under the Bleeding Sun"
"Goliath"
"Narcissist"
"Bringer of Vengeance"



Latest Reviews

Partner Resources