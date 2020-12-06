KATAKLYSM Frontman MAURIZIO IACONO On Upcoming INVICTUS Solo Project - "If You Don't Like It, Go Hug A Tree"

Kataklysm / Ex Deo frontman Maurizio Iacono has posted a few words regarding his upcoming solo project, dubbed Invictus:

"Pure unrelenting metal, the way it was always ment to be, uncompromised, unapologetic and not politcally correct. If you don't like it, go hug a tree. I will be announcing plans for my solo album and plans around it very soon. Coming 2021."

Back in August, Dimitris Kontogeorgakos of the Chicago-based webzine Metal Kaoz spoke with Iacono about the new Kataklysm record, The Unconquered, and he touched on Invictus.

Iacono: "It’s gonna be different; it’s not gonna be exactly like Kataklysm or Ex Deo at all; but it’s gonna be aggressive. That’s what I do, so it’s gonna be in a different world - maybe a little bit more thrashy, inflicting some heaviness like Kataklysm, but it’s gonna be a little bit different and vocal-wise, I’m gonna try some new things - it might be some clean stuff as well a little bit. We’re gonna try and work on a different angle for Invictus, the project. So, it’ll be very steet-like. That’s the idea of what it is. It’s cool. I’m looking forward to it. Also, the concept is gonna be different - there’s nothing fantasy about it."

Read the entire interview here.

Kataklysm released their 14th full-length studio album, Unconquered, on September 25 via Nuclear Blast Records. Unconquered was recorded and engineered by the band's long-time producer and guitarist J-F Dagenais at JFD Studio in Dallas, TX. Kataklysm enlisted legendary Colin Richardson, post retirement, to aid in the mixing of Unconquered’s weightier and modernized sound with additional help from Chris Clancy’s technicality and precision.Unconquered stands among the best produced albums in the band's career.

Unconquered tracklisting:

"The Killshot"

"Cut Me Down"

"Underneath The Scars"

"Focused To Destroy You"

"The Way Back Home"

"Stitches"

"Defiant"

"Icarus Falling"

"When It's Over"

"The Killshot" video: