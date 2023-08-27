KATAKLYSM - Pro-Shot Video Of Full Summer Breeze 2023 Set Streaming

Canadian hyperblast legends Kataklysm performed at Sumnmer Breeze 2023 in Dinkelsbühl, Germany on August 16th. Pro-shot video of the band's entire show can be viewed below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Narcissist"

"Thy Serpents Tongue"

"At The Edge Of The World"

"The Ambassador Of Pain"

"Underneath The Scars"

"Bringer Of Vengeance"

"Soul Destroyer"

"In Shadows & Dust"

"Manipulator Of Souls"

"Taking The World By Storm"

"Outsider"

"As I Slither"

"Serenity In Fire"

"The Black Sheep"

For almost three decades, the US/French Canadian-based melodic death metal syndicate Kataklysm has delivered unapologetic waves of powerful sound across the entire globe. The band’s fifteenth full-length studio album, Goliath, is now available for the masses via Nuclear Blast Records.

In celebration of the album release, Kataklysm offers fans the music video for "Dark Wings Of Deception", directed by David Brodsky for My Good Eye: Music Visuals. Watch below:

Goliath was recorded at JFD Studios in Dallas, TX and Studio City, CA as well as The Cabin in Orlando, FL by J-F Dagenais, who also produced and engineered the album. For the mixing and mastering, the band returned to Chris Clancy with assistance from Colin Richardson. The cover artwork required an image that captured the iconic battle of David versus Goliath theme that is echoed throughout the album while matching the power of the music. The band enlised renown Berlin metal illustrator Eliran Kantor (Testament, Fleshgod Apocalypse) to create the artwork which who took the Kataklysm look and gave it a macabre filter that compliments the brooding sense of uneasiness that was felt during the writing and recording of the album.

Goliath is available digitally and in the following formats:

- CD Jewel

- Vinyl

* Orange (Limited to 1000, NB US)

* Orange w/ Black and White Splatter (Limited to 1000, NB EU)

* Orange w/ Brown Swirl and Black Splatter (Limited to 300, Band Store)

Order/save Goliath here.

Goliath tracklisting:

"Dark Wings Of Deception"

"Goliath"

"Die As A King"

"Bringer Of Vengeance"

"Combustion"

"From The Land Of The Living To The Land Of The Dead"

"The Redeemer"

"Heroes To Villains"

"Gravestones & Coffins"

"The Sacrifice For Truth"

"Die As A King" video:

"Bringer Of Vengeance" video: