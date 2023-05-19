KATAKLYSM To Release Goliath Album In August; "Bringer Of Vengeance" Single And Music Video Out Now

For almost three decades, the US/French Canadian-based melodic death metal syndicate, Kataklysm, has delivered unapologetic waves of powerful sound across the entire globe. On August 11, the band’s 15th full-length studio album, Goliath, will be unleashed unto the masses via Nuclear Blast Records.

"Bringer Of Vengeance" is the first single from the album. The song opens with drop-tune guitars and takes the listener on a journey mashing together modern metal and djent components that are layered over the traditional Kataklysm sound.

Maurizio Iacono comments, "Our new album Goliath comes at a time in our society where division and hate are growing and spreading on a worldwide basis, where ideologies on how the future should be for humanity is colliding, This is also a time of unprecedented power structures fighting for the control of our lives, the story of David vs Goliath has never been more important than these modern times, Metal has always been a voice of rebellion against oppression and for the protection of our freedoms, the album also touches on inner conflict and doing what needs to be done to confront your inner demons. The 'Bringer Of Vengeance' single’s main idea is about a carefully and patiently plotted revenge. The song is inspired by the events surrounding the assassination of King Richard I 'The Lionheart' and the idea that it might take time but, one day justice will always be served".

Stream "Bringer Of Vengeance" here, and watch the music video, directed by Ivan Colic of ICODE, below.

Goliath was recorded at JFD Studios in Dallas, TX and Studio City, CA as well as The Cabin in Orlando, FL by J-F Dagenais, who also produced and engineered the album. For the mixing and mastering, the band returned to Chris Clancy with assistance from Colin Richardson. The cover artwork required an image that captured the iconic battle of David versus Goliath theme that is echoed throughout the album while matching the power of the music. The band enlised renown Berlin metal illustrator Eliran Kantor (Testament, Fleshgod Apocalypse) to create the artwork which who took the Kataklysm look and gave it a macabre filter that compliments the brooding sense of uneasiness that was felt during the writing and recording of the album.

Goliath will be available digitally and in the following formats:

- CD Jewel

- Vinyl

* Orange (Limited to 1000, NB US)

* Orange w/ Black and White Splatter (Limited to 1000, NB EU)

* Orange w/ Brown Swirl and Black Splatter (Limited to 300, Band Store)

Pre-order/pre-save Goliath here.

Goliath tracklisting:

"Dark Wings Of Deception"

"Goliath"

"Die As A King"

"Bringer Of Vengeance"

"Combustion"

"From The Land Of The Living To The Land Of The Dead"

"The Redeemer"

"Heroes To Villains"

"Gravestones & Coffins"

"The Sacrifice For Truth"

"Bringer Of Vengeance" video: