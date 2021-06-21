KATATONIA And LAIBACH Announce A Special Weekend At Bulgaria's Ancient Roman Theater
June 21, 2021, an hour ago
Slovenia’s avant-gardists, Laibach, are going to perform a one-of-a-kind concert at The Ancient Roman Theater in Plovdiv, Bulgaria on Saturday, September 18. The band will be joined on stage by the Orchestra and Choir of the Plovdiv State Opera conducted by maestro Konstantin Dobroykov.
The previous evening, September 17, The Ancient Roman Theater in Plovdiv will host another special event - a concert by Sweden’s masters, Katatonia.
Tickets for both performances are already on sale, with prices varying from 25 to 40 Euro, and can be purchased via Eventim through the links below:
Katatonia recently announced that their co-headline tour with Sólstafir is confirmed for 2022. Tickets on sale here.
Says Katatonia: "With over a year now since we played our last live show, it’s an understatement that we want to get back on stage. Add to that an album released during the pandemic with no ways to promote it through touring, it is with a good portion of hope we present you this European tour together with Iceland’s own Sólstafir. Even though a return to normality is joyous, why not celebrate it with some melancholy? This tour will bring a lush twilight shadow over Europe. Join it!"
Tour dates:
January
21 - Tampere, Finland - Tullikamari
22 - Helsinki, Finland - Kulttuuritalo
23 - Tallinn, Estonia - Helitehas
25 - Warsaw, Poland - Stodola
26 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys
27 - Stuttgart, Germany - Longhorn
28 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp
29 - Prague, Czech Republic - Roxy
30 - Vienna, Austria - Arena
February
1 - Budapest, Hungary - Akvarium Klub
2 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Werk
3 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex 457
4 - Milan, Italy - Live Club
5 - Lyon, France - Ninkasi Kao
7 - Madrid, Spain - Kapital
8 - Barcelona, Spain - Apolo
9 - Toulouse, France - Metronum
11 - London, England - O2 Forum Kentish Town
12 - Manchester, England - O2 Ritz
13 - Bristol, England - SWX
14 - Glasgow, Scotland - Garage
15 - Wolverhampton, England - KK’s Steelmill
17 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rockhal
18 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat
19 - Cologne, Germany - Essigfabrik
20 - Paris, France - Trianon
22 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix
23 - Hamburg, Germany - Gruenspan
24 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio
25 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller
26 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fållan