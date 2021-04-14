KATATONIA Announce 2022 Co-Headline Tour With SÓLSTAFIR

Katatonia has announced that their co-headline tour with Sólstafir is confirmed for 2022. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 16th April at 11 AM, CEST here.

Says Katatonia: "With over a year now since we played our last live show, it’s an understatement that we want to get back on stage. Add to that an album released during the pandemic with no ways to promote it through touring, it is with a good portion of hope we present you this European tour together with Iceland’s own Sólstafir. Even though a return to normality is joyous, why not celebrate it with some melancholy? This tour will bring a lush twilight shadow over Europe. Join it!"

Tour dates:

January

21 - Tampere, Finland - Tullikamari

22 - Helsinki, Finland - Kulttuuritalo

23 - Tallinn, Estonia - Helitehas

25 - Warsaw, Poland - Stodola

26 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys

27 - Stuttgart, Germany - Longhorn

28 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

29 - Prague, Czech Republic - Roxy

30 - Vienna, Austria - Arena

February

1 - Budapest, Hungary - Akvarium Klub

2 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Werk

3 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex 457

4 - Milan, Italy - Live Club

5 - Lyon, France - Ninkasi Kao

7 - Madrid, Spain - Kapital

8 - Barcelona, Spain - Apolo

9 - Toulouse, France - Metronum

11 - London, England - O2 Forum Kentish Town

12 - Manchester, England - O2 Ritz

13 - Bristol, England - SWX

14 - Glasgow, Scotland - Garage

15 - Wolverhampton, England - KK’s Steelmill

17 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rockhal

18 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat

19 - Cologne, Germany - Essigfabrik

20 - Paris, France - Trianon

22 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

23 - Hamburg, Germany - Gruenspan

24 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

25 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller

26 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fållan