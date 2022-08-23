KATATONIA Announce Fall 2022 North American Headline Tour; THE OCEAN COLLECTIVE And CELLAR DARLING To Provide Support
August 23, 2022, 37 minutes ago
Melancholic metal masters, Katatonia, are thrilled to return to North American shores this fall after a five year absence - announcing a massive 2022 headline tour featuring support from progressive metal frontrunners The Ocean Collective and prog-folk force Cellar Darling.
The tour is set to begin on November 9 in Washington, DC and will visit several major cities into December, coming to an end on December 10 in Tampa, FL. Tickets for this can't-miss tour go on sale to the public on Friday, August 26 at 11 AM, local time. Visit katatonia.com
Fontman Jonas Renske states: ”North America! We are very pleased to announce that we are coming back to your shores for a full headline tour, starting on November 9 in Washington, DC and going through to December 10 in Tampa, FL. Support will come from our talented friends in The Ocean Collective and Cellar Darling. We haven’t toured North America since 2017, so this return is way overdue. See you all later this fall!”
North American tour dates:
November
9 - Washington, DC - Black Cat
10 - Worcester, MA - Palladium
11 - New York, NY - Sony Hall
12 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
13 - Harrisburg, PA - Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center
15 - Quebec City, QC - Impérial Bell
16 - Montreal, QC - Le Studio TD
18 - Toronto, ON - Opera House
19 - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Music Hall
20- Chicago, IL - Metro
22- Denver, CO - Oriental Theater
23 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell
25 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
26 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre
27 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile
29 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post
30 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall
December
2 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720
3 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick
4 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater
6 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live (+Soen as direct support)
7 - Dallas, TX - Amplified Live (+Soen as direct support)
9 - Atlanta, GA - Hell at The Masquerade
10 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
Find the band's complete tour itinerary here.
Piercing through the core in 1991 when Katatonia was brought to life by the inimitable Jonas Renkse (now vocalist) and renowned guitarist Anders Nyström, the unit has taken a fascinating journey from their heavy atmospheric extreme metal beginnings in the early 90s underground metal scene to their current status as a unique, free-spirited progressive rock amalgamation that stretches beyond the boundaries of standard music. Each stunning work of Katatonia is tantamount to a cathartic experience - from their seminal debut, the legendary Dance Of December Souls (1993), to their most recent haunting masterpiece, the critically acclaimed City Burials (2020) - the latter marking their most successful release to date (debuting at #6 GER, #5 FI, etc).
The five-piece has never failed in evolving its sound and unique identity into something that is known as one of Sweden's top-notch musical forces today.
Katatonia officially announced their signing with Napalm Records in June 2022. Stay tuned for more exciting news coming soon!
Katatonia are:
Jonas Renske - Vocals
Anders Nyström - Guitars
Roger Öjersson - Guitars
Niklas Sandin - Bass
Daniel Moilanen - Drums
(Photo - Ester Segarra)