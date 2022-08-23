KATATONIA Announce Fall 2022 North American Headline Tour; THE OCEAN COLLECTIVE And CELLAR DARLING To Provide Support

Melancholic metal masters, Katatonia, are thrilled to return to North American shores this fall after a five year absence - announcing a massive 2022 headline tour featuring support from progressive metal frontrunners The Ocean Collective and prog-folk force Cellar Darling.

The tour is set to begin on November 9 in Washington, DC and will visit several major cities into December, coming to an end on December 10 in Tampa, FL. Tickets for this can't-miss tour go on sale to the public on Friday, August 26 at 11 AM, local time. Visit katatonia.com

Fontman Jonas Renske states: ”North America! We are very pleased to announce that we are coming back to your shores for a full headline tour, starting on November 9 in Washington, DC and going through to December 10 in Tampa, FL. Support will come from our talented friends in The Ocean Collective and Cellar Darling. We haven’t toured North America since 2017, so this return is way overdue. See you all later this fall!”

North American tour dates:

November

9 - Washington, DC - Black Cat

10 - Worcester, MA - Palladium

11 - New York, NY - Sony Hall

12 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

13 - Harrisburg, PA - Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center

15 - Quebec City, QC - Impérial Bell

16 - Montreal, QC - Le Studio TD

18 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

19 - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Music Hall

20- Chicago, IL - Metro

22- Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

23 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell

25 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

26 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

27 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

29 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

30 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

December

2 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

3 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick

4 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater

6 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live (+Soen as direct support)

7 - Dallas, TX - Amplified Live (+Soen as direct support)

9 - Atlanta, GA - Hell at The Masquerade

10 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

Find the band's complete tour itinerary here.

Piercing through the core in 1991 when Katatonia was brought to life by the inimitable Jonas Renkse (now vocalist) and renowned guitarist Anders Nyström, the unit has taken a fascinating journey from their heavy atmospheric extreme metal beginnings in the early 90s underground metal scene to their current status as a unique, free-spirited progressive rock amalgamation that stretches beyond the boundaries of standard music. Each stunning work of Katatonia is tantamount to a cathartic experience - from their seminal debut, the legendary Dance Of December Souls (1993), to their most recent haunting masterpiece, the critically acclaimed City Burials (2020) - the latter marking their most successful release to date (debuting at #6 GER, #5 FI, etc).

The five-piece has never failed in evolving its sound and unique identity into something that is known as one of Sweden's top-notch musical forces today.

Katatonia officially announced their signing with Napalm Records in June 2022. Stay tuned for more exciting news coming soon!

Katatonia are:

Jonas Renske - Vocals

Anders Nyström - Guitars

Roger Öjersson - Guitars

Niklas Sandin - Bass

Daniel Moilanen - Drums

(Photo - Ester Segarra)