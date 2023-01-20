KATATONIA Debut "Opaline" Music Video; Sky Void Of Stars Album Out Now

The day has come to dive into the most beautiful realms of melancholy, as Swedish grand seigneurs of gloom, Katatonia, have finally unveiled their Napalm Records debut and new studio album, Sky Void Of Stars.

With a captivating, story driven music video for hypnotizing “Opaline”, the entity around founding members Jonas Renkse and Anders Nyström not also emphasizes the release, but also teases their Twilight Burials EU & UK tour with Sólstafir and SOM - kicking off today in Tampere, Finland. The video shows impressions from the band’s latest US tour and prepares fans for a unique live experience to remember. “Opaline” embraces Katatonia's intense, genre-bending style, significantly shaping the scene while still staying true to their own musical values.



Daniel Moilanen on “Opaline”: ”Opaline. A bleak, yet thunderous anthem for our empty sky. A dim gaze upon a time deliberately fleeting like the migratory bird. A final single and a taste of the future?”

Katatonia on the new album: “Our 12th album, Sky Void Of Stars is a dynamic journey through vibrant darkness. Born out of yearning for what was lost and not found, the very peripheries of the unreachable, but composed and condensed into human form and presented as sounds and words true to the Katatonia signum. No stars here, just violent rain.”

Order here.

Sky Void Of Stars tracklisting:

"Austerity"

"Colossal Shade"

"Opaline"

"Birds"

"Drab Moon"

"Author"

"Impermanence" (feat. Joel Ekelöf)

"Sclera"

"Atrium"

"No Beacon To Illuminate Our Fall"

"Absconder" (Bonus Track)

"Birds" video:

“Austerity” video:

"Atrium" video:

Lineup:

Jonas Renske - Vocals

Anders Nyström - Guitars

Roger Öjersson - Guitars

Niklas Sandin - Bass

Daniel Moilanen - Drums

(Photo - Mathias Blom)