KATATONIA Share Sky Void Of Stars Album Unboxing Video

On January 20th, Swedish grand seigneurs of gloom, Katatonia, finally released their Napalm Records debut and new studio album, Sky Void Of Stars.

Napalm Records has shared an unboxing video for the album. Check it out below.

Katatonia on the new album: “Our 12th album, Sky Void Of Stars is a dynamic journey through vibrant darkness. Born out of yearning for what was lost and not found, the very peripheries of the unreachable, but composed and condensed into human form and presented as sounds and words true to the Katatonia signum. No stars here, just violent rain.”

Sky Void Of Stars tracklisting:

"Austerity"

"Colossal Shade"

"Opaline"

"Birds"

"Drab Moon"

"Author"

"Impermanence" (feat. Joel Ekelöf)

"Sclera"

"Atrium"

"No Beacon To Illuminate Our Fall"

"Absconder" (Bonus Track)

Opaline

Lineup:

Jonas Renske - Vocals

Anders Nyström - Guitars

Roger Öjersson - Guitars

Niklas Sandin - Bass

Daniel Moilanen - Drums

(Photo - Mathias Blom)