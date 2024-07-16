KATATONIA – Tonight’s Decision To Receive Blue Marble Vinyl Reissue To Commemorate 25th Anniversary

Tonight’s Decision, Katatonia’s debut release for Peaceville Records, was the band's fourth album and found the Swedes further developing the more structured style explored on their previous album Discouraged Ones.

Immediately heralded as a classic by fans, Tonight’s Decision stylistically builds on the refined 'shoegazing' qualities of their previous album, while simultaneously exploring the more impactful metallic possibilities of the evolving Katatonia sound. Jonas's growing interest in singer/songwriters is reflected in the album's sound, and wonderfully exemplified by the thoughtful and moving rendition of Jeff Buckley’s Nightmares By The Sea. The brilliant combination of Anders’ haunting guitar work and Jonas's potent lyrics evokes images of urban decay and emotional turmoil in a way unique to this always searching band.

Tonight's Decision was recorded at the legendary Sunlight Studios in Sweden, with drums on the album performed by metal maestro, Dan Swanö.

This limited blue marble pressing of Tonight's Decision marks the album's 25th anniversary and features a new half-speed master for improved sound clarity.

Tracklistsing:

Side A

“For My Demons”

“I Am Nothing”

“In Death, A Song”

“Strained”

“This Punishment”

“Right Into The Bliss”

Side B

“No Good Can Come Of This”

“Had To (Leave)”

“A Darkness Coming”

“Nightmares By The Sea”

“Black Session”