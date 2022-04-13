KATHAROS Stream "Those Hornclad" From Forthcoming Album, Of Lineages Long Forgotten

Katharos will release Of Lineages Long Forgotten on May 13 on CD, vinyl, and digital formats via Willowtip Records. Katharos exalts the Scandinavian black/death-sound with killer riffs, epic symphonic arrangements and crushing drums in the vein of Emperor and Dimmu Borgir.

Katharos' sophomore album, Of Lineages Long Forgotten, offers a fresh take on the symphonic black metal genre with complex yet unrelenting arrangements recorded in the legendary Necromorbus Studio (Mayhem, Watain). The album rewards multiple listens without compromising energy or flow (in the vein of Emperor). It is an album that easily flows from epic majestic pieces to blasting infernos. It will draw the listener in with harmony and then deep dive into intriguing dissonance.

The band sums it up most succinctly in stating that, "We are very proud of the album, and this recording sets the music in its right aural space.” Check out "Those Hornclad", the opening track from Of Lineages Long Forgotten, streaming below.

The cover art, created by Eliran Kantor (Testament, Soulfly, Bloodbath), and tracklisting are as follows:

"Those Hornclad"

"Feigned Retreat"

"Of Lineages Long Forgotten"

"The World Serpent's Marrow"

"Lay Yersinian Siege"

"I Waged War"

"Most Dread Portent"

Pre-orders for Of Lineages Long Forgotten can be placed now at this location, and listen to "The World Serpent's Marrow" now:

(Band photo by Matthias Hammar)