KAYAS Unleash New Single "Terminus"; Debut Album To Arrive In August

Today, Kayas has unleashed another new single taken from their forthcoming album, By The Moon And The Stars. On "Terminus", the band showcases their strikingly polished, unique brand of melodic death metal.

With a sonic landscape that is distinctly Kayas, but pleasantly reminiscent of bands like Be'lakor, Insomnium, and other big players in the melodeath scene, the aptly titled new single "captures the overwhelming loss brought by the destruction of our natural world,” the band says.

Listen to the single here, and below:

By The Moon And The Stars will see its worldwide release on August 2. Pre-order here, and pre-save here.

Capturing the essence of their sound, By The Moon And The Stars marks the eagerly anticipated full-length debut of Kayas. The record incorporates elements drawn from the full spectrum of metal that imbues triumphant power through melodic movement interwoven with crushing harsh vocals and thunderous basslines. Listeners are taken on a journey through themes of nature, human existence, and fantasy, delivered with compelling melodies and lucid riffs that will make their hearts soar over ancient forests and still valleys.

Tracklisting:

"Tempest"

"Span Of Time"

"The Winter Curse"

"Deadwood"

"For A Star"

"Lightless"

"The Harvester"

"Reflections In The Water"

"Terminus"

"The Grand Magus"

"Reflections In The Water" video:

Kayas is a four-piece melodic death metal band hailing from Vancouver, BC. Channeling influences such as Kalmah and Insomnium, Kayas crafts their music with an emphasis on powerful, harmonized guitar riffs and captivating melodies. Drawing inspiration from the untamed wonder of the Pacific Northwest, listeners are invited to experience the power of the natural world through their art. First emerging in the Vancouver scene in the fall of 2018, they have shared the stage with bands such as Omnium Gatherum, Allegaeon, and Wake.

Kayas is:

Devan Howes – vocals, guitar

Jessica Yang – guitar

JP Sauvé – vocals, bass

Weston Philp – drums