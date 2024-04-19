KEITH RICHARDS' Custom Guitar, GEORGE HARRISON's Sitar Up For Auction

In a celebration of one of the greatest rivalries in rock and roll history, Nate D. Sanders Auctions is set to offer two legendary instruments that fueled the friendly feud between The Beatles and the Rolling Stones. Keith Richards’ Custom Guitar and George Harrison’s Sitar, both pivotal in the bands’ distinctive sounds, are poised to ignite bidding wars as they go under the hammer on April 25.

The auction spotlights the enduring rivalry that captivated the world: Liverpool’s fab four with their harmonious revolution versus London’s bad boys with their raw, blues-infused rock. The Beatles and the Rolling Stones defined an era with their contrasting styles, pushing each other to new heights and forever changing the landscape of music.

Keith Richards’ Custom Guitar: A Rock Legend’s Instrument

This scarce custom-made guitar, wielded by Keith Richards during the legendary Rolling Stones’ "Some Girls" recording sessions, tour, and music videos, carries a rich history that resonates through the annals of rock history. Crafted by the esteemed luthier Ted Newman Jones, the guitar bears the unmistakable marks of Richards’ musical journey. Its maple neck with a rosewood fretboard, Schecter bridge, and original equipment tuners tell the tale of countless performances and studio sessions.

Accompanied by a Letter of Authenticity penned by noted music historian Andy Babiuk, this instrument stands as a testament to Richards’ indelible impact on rock music. Meticulous photomatching by Resolution Photomatching further validates its authenticity. Inscriptions from Richards himself add a personal touch, connecting the artist to the instrument that fueled his creative fire.

This guitar’s storied provenance includes appearances in seminal Rolling Stones works. From the studio to the stage, it contributed to the band’s sonic tapestry. Whether Richards was riffing on "Miss You",” channeling the blues on "Start Me Up", or igniting the crowd during live performances, this guitar played a vital role in shaping rock history.

George Harrison’s Sitar: Bridging Cultures and Melodies

In 1965, George Harrison purchased his first sitar from the renowned shop, Indiacraft, on Oxford Street in London. Little did he know that this seemingly unassuming instrument would ignite a revolution. During the recording sessions for "Norwegian Wood", the Beatles’ creative process took an unexpected turn. Harrison, exploring the studio’s cupboards for a novel sound, picked up the sitar. Spontaneously, he found the notes that would weave seamlessly into the song’s fabric. The sitar’s distinctive timbre added an otherworldly dimension to the track.

However, fate intervened—the sitar string snapped during the recording. Harrison, perplexed by the technical challenge, turned to producer George Martin for guidance. Martin’s suggestion led him to Ayana Angadi, co-founder of the Asian Music Circle (AMC). Angadi expertly replaced the string and brought her family to Abbey Road Studios to witness the Beatles’ historic recording.

"Norwegian Wood" marked the beginning of what music historians would later call "The Great Sitar Explosion." For Harrison, it was more than a musical experiment; it ignited a lifelong passion for Indian music, culture, and Hindu spirituality. The AMC continued to collaborate with Harrison, providing Indian musicians for his subsequent Indian-style compositions, including "Love You To" and "Within You Without You".

In 1966, Harrison became the first Beatle to journey to India. His pilgrimage led him to Mumbai, where he studied the sitar under the tutelage of the legendary Ravi Shankar. The sitar became Harrison’s conduit to a deeper understanding of Eastern melodies and philosophy.

During his honeymoon in Barbados with Pattie Boyd in January 1966, Harrison’s friend George Drummond hosted the couple. It was there that Harrison bestowed this very sitar upon Drummond—a heartfelt gesture that transcended mere material exchange. Steve Turner’s book, Beatles '66: The Revolutionary Year, recounts those sun-drenched days when Pattie sunbathed, and George practiced on his sitar. Later, Harrison arranged for an even finer sitar to be flown to Barbados, leaving his original instrument—a likely sibling to the one from Indiacraft—in Drummond’s care.

Auction owner Nate Sanders remarked, “These instruments are not just rare collectibles; they’re symbols of the Beatles and the Rolling Stones’ rivalry and mutual respect. Each band pushed the other to greatness, and these pieces are a testament to their shared history and the music that still resonates with fans today.”

