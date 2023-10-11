KEITH RICHARDS Guests On The Howard Stern Show, Discusses How THE ROLLING STONES Got Their Name, Teaming Up With MICK JAGGER, And Late Drummer CHARLIE WATTS; Video

The Rolling Stones guitar legend, Keith Richards, made a guest appearance on a recent episode of The Howard Stern show, and you can now watch video from the show, below.

In the clip below, Richards reflects on the difficulty of titling albums and how The Rolling Stones got their name from a Muddy Waters track.

Below, Keith reminisces on the time he first picked up the guitar and how he still plays every day.

Richards reflects on the late Charlie Watts, long-time drummer of The Rolling Stones.

Keith Richards shares details about writing "Satisfaction" including how he originally wanted to start the song with horns instead of the guitar riff.

The Rolling Stones will release their hugely anticipated new album, Hackney Diamonds, on October 20.

The 12-track album, was recorded in various locations around the world, including Henson Recording Studios, Los Angeles; Metropolis Studios, London; Sanctuary Studios, Nassau, Bahamas; Electric Lady Studios, New York; and The Hit Factory/Germano Studios, also in New York.

The bespoke artwork for Hackney Diamonds is by digital animator Paulina Almira. Pre-order Hackney Diamonds here.

Tracklisting:

"Angry"

"Get Close"

"Depending On You"

"Bite My Head Off"

"Whole Wide World"

"Dreamy Skies"

"Mess It Up"

"Live By The Sword"

"Driving Me Too Hard"

"Tell Me Straight"

"Sweet Sounds Of Heaven"

"Rolling Stone Blues"

"Sweet Sounds of Heaven" lyric video:

"Angry" video:

To celebrate the band's incredible legacy and their iconic shows in baseball stadiums across the country, The Rolling Stones and Major League Baseball are teaming up to release limited vinyl editions of Hackney Diamonds, with designs unique to each of the MLB's 30 clubs. These extremely limited collectors' items will feature custom art for each of the teams, in pocket jackets housing single disc baseball white vinyl. Collect your favorite teams!

The Rolling Stones and Major League Baseball have had a long history together. In 1989, the Steel Wheels Tour came through North America playing half of the dates at homes or previous homes to Major League Baseball teams including Philadelphia's Veterans Stadium, Toronto's CNE Stadium, the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, and more. The Bridges to Babylon Tour in 1997 saw The Stones perform at Los Angeles' Dodgers Stadium, while A Bigger Band tour kicked off in August 2005 with two shows at Boston's Fenway Park.

Shop here, and watch a video trailer below: