KEITH ST. JOHN Gives Updates On BURNING RAIN, KINGDOM COME, And More In New Livestream Interview

Earlier this week during an interview on Facebook live with Metal Asylum, singer / songwriter Keith St. John provided an update on several bands he's involved with.

Keith sang on four albums from Burning Rain, alongside guitarist Doug Aldrich (The Dead Daisies). He was the touring singer for Montrose for many years before Ronnie's passing, and currently fronts the reunited Kingdom Come. St. John also organizes the yearly Ronnie Montrose Remembered event that coincides with the NAMM convention in California.

During the interview, Keith also revealed he's singing on a couple of other albums in 2021, including two tracks on the new untitled album from guitarist Jack Frost (Seven Witches, Bronx Casket Co.). Watch the entire hour plus chat here.

Burning Rain's most recent album, Face The Music, was released in 2019 on Frontiers Records.

Tracklisting:

"Revolution"

"Lorelei"

"Nasty Hustle"

"Midnight Train"

"Shelter"

"Face The Music"

"Beautiful Road"

"Hit And Run"

"If It's Love"

"Hideaway"

"Since I'm Loving You"

"Face The Music" video:

"If It's Love":

"Midnight Train" video: