On Wednesday's episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show", American Idol Season 1 champion and Grammy winner, Kelly Clarkson, performed a cover of Aerosmith's classic hit, "Angel", with her band, My Band Y'all.

"Angel" is featured on Aerosmith's ninth studio album, Permanent Vacation, released via Geffen Records in August, 1987. Watch Clarkson's performance, as well as Aerosmith's original music video, below: