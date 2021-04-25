KELLY OSBOURNE Admits To Relapsing After Four Years Of Sobriety - "Not Proud Of It, But I Am Back On Track"

Ozzy Osbourne's daughter, Kelly Osbourne, who grew up in the public eye thanks to The Osbournes reality show and is now 36, revealed in an Instagram post that she relapsed after four years of sobriety. In this public statement, Osbourne said "I will be doing a podcast this week where I will be telling everyone what's been going on and what happened."

Below is Entertainment Tonight's coverage, which includes Osbourne's previous comments on addiction and her efforts to get clean. August 2020 marked three years of Osbourne being sober.

Earlier this month, the WWE posted video footage of Ozzy Osbourne's induction into the WWE Hall Of Fame. As previously reported, Ozzy was part of the combined 2020/2021 WWE Hall Of Fame ceremony. Osbourne did not appear in person at the ceremony, but did record a video message for the show.

In the video, Ozzy states: "Thank you so much WWE for this amazing award. I don't deserve it, but thanks anyway. It's all about the fans, really. Our fans are what keep us alive, man. It's all about them. I wanna thank Vince McMahon and Triple H. Thank you very much, God bless you."