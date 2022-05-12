KELLY OSBOURNE And SLIPKNOT's SID WILSON Are Expecting A Baby - "To Say That I Am Happy Does Not Quite Cut It," Says OZZY's Daughter

Congratulations to Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's 37-year old daughter, Kelly Osbourne, who has announced that she is expecting her first child.

Kelly took to Instagram to share the news, writing: "I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!"

According to People, Kelly is is expecting her first baby with her Slipknot rocker boyfriend, Sid Wilson.

Though Osbourne and Wilson have known each other since 1999, when they met while Slipknot toured with Ozzfest, the music festival founded by Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, their relationship has recently turned romantic, a source told People in Janaury.

"They have remained friends since [first meeting]," the source said. "They are very happy together."

While celebrating Valentine's Day this year, Osbourne called Wilson her best friend and "soulmate," adding, "I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson 💜."

Read more at People.

Sharon Osbourne is overjoyed, sharing on Facebook: "My ❤️ could not be more full! So excited to share this beautiful journey with you Kelly Osbourne."





(Top photo - Kelly Osbourne Instagram)