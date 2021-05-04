KELLY OSBOURNE Opens Up About Relapsing After Four Years Of Sobriety - "The Reason I Had To Be Honest About It Is Because This Journey Is Not Easy; No One's Perfect"

Ozzy Osbourne's daughter, Kelly Osbourne, who grew up in the public eye thanks to The Osbournes reality show and is now 36, recently revealed in an Instagram post that she relapsed after four years of sobriety. In a public statement, Osbourne said "I will be doing a podcast this week where I will be telling everyone what's been going on and what happened."

True to her word, Osbourne opened up in an interview on the Knockin' Doorz Down podcast about the relapse. Check out the discussion below. An excerpt follows:

Osbourne: "I was running on my own self-will for too long because I got happy, and I am that classic addict that is like, 'Oh, I'm happy, everything's great now, I can do whatever the fuck I want...' It took one person saying one thing to me that let the addict in my head be, like, 'Fuck it' because I was dealing with a lot of stress. Everyone has this year. If you're in a program, the pandemic has really screwed a lot of people became we need our fellowship, we need our meetings, we need the program and the way that it was, and then, all of a sudden that gets ripped away from you. You're 'How do I start again?' Then you become a classic victim and you start looking for excuses. Then I finally found the excuse that I needed and I took it."

"The addict in me wants me to be drunk, alone, unhappy, no boyfriend, no friends, sitting in my apartment by myself. That's where I am most comfortable... drinking... nd I was in complete isolation, drinking and sleeping and not being fucking human in any way. That lasted for one week until, the truth is, my boyfriend looked at me and I could tell he was like, 'You're disgusting.' And I was like 'Oh my God, what the fuck am I doing?' And the next day, I was 'Nope. Done.' I had entered into an outpatient again because I think I needed a little bit of extra help. I think it's really important to do that when you relapse."