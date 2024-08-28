KENNY ARONOFF Saves The Day As JASON BONHAM Leaves SAMMY HAGAR's "The Best Of All Worlds" Tour

Ultimate Classic Rock is reporting that Kenny Aronoff played the hero at Sammy Hagar's "Best Of All Worlds" show in Cincinnati on Tuesday night (August 27) by taking over on drums for Jason Bonham, who had to leave the tour for an unspecified family issue.

"Tonight I'm going to dedicate this to the Bonham family in England, hope everything works out OK over there, and to our brother Jason," Hagar said during the intro to "Eagles Fly."

At the conclusion of the show-closing cover of Van Halen's "When It's Love," Hagar gave a special shout-out to "the man who saved the day, Kenny fucking Aronoff."

See video below:

Produced by Live Nation and featuring special guests Loverboy, the 28-date The Best Of All Worlds tour will conclude on August 31 in St. Louis, MO. For tickets and more details, go to RedRocker.com.

Remaining tour dates:

August

28 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

30 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

31 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

(Photo - Timothy Morris)