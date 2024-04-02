KERRY KING, ANTHRAX, AVENGED SEVENFOLD, DISTURBED, SLIPKNOT, LAMB OF GOD Among Acts Confirmed For Rocklahoma 2024; Trailer Video

After a record-breaking 2023 with over 70,000 fans from across the US in attendance, Rocklahoma returns Friday, August 30, Saturday, August 31 and Sunday, September 1 to Rockin Red Dirt Ranch in Pryor, Oklahoma - just outside Tulsa - with its biggest lineup yet.

America’s Biggest Labor Day Party will feature headlining performances from Avenged Sevenfold and Evanescence (Friday), Disturbed and A Day To Remember (Saturday), and Slipknot and Lamb of God (Sunday), along with a huge lineup of top rock and metal bands including Halestorm, Mastodon, Anthrax, Skillet, Clutch, Nothing More, Kerry King, Coal Chamber and Tom Keifer, among others. 2024 marks the Rocklahoma debut appearance for Avenged Sevenfold, and return headlining slots for both Disturbed and Slipknot. Rocklahoma is hosted by Eddie Trunk.

David Draiman of Disturbed said, “Disturbed is coming back to headline Rocklahoma this year. Fresh off our sold out North American and Australian tour and our #1 song ‘Don't Tell Me,’ featuring our friend and icon Ann Wilson of Heart, we are firing on all cylinders right now. We can’t wait to bring it to Oklahoma this upcoming Labor Day Weekend. Along with our brothers and sisters in Slipknot, Avenged Sevenfold, Evanescence, Halestorm and so many others, we will cya there…”

“Rocklahoma is a call to arms, a celebration of not only music but also of our differences and what makes us all the same,” exclaimed Lzzy Hale of Halestorm. “We are so grateful to be returning to the stage, and cannot wait to see our old friends, and welcome the new ones into our Rock ’n Roll family!”

The Rocklahoma 2024 lineup features: Slipknot, Disturbed, Avenged Sevenfold, Evanescence, A Day to Remember, Lamb of God, Halestorm, Mastodon, Anthrax, Skillet, Clutch, Nothing More, Kerry King, Coal Chamber, Badflower, Pop Evil, Giovannie & The Hired Guns, Bad Wolves, Tom Keifer, Winger, Faster Pussycat, Vixen, Set It Off, The Warning, Kim Dracula, Tim Montana, Austin Meade, The Plot In You, Des Rocs, Oxymorrons, Holy Wars, Any Given Sin, Enuff Z'nuff, Atomic Punks, Eva Under Fire, Another Day Dawns, Raven's Banquet, Skarlett Roxx, Surge, Eyebolt, Dime Store Riot, Color of Chaos, and Ten Cent Revenge.

In other exciting developments for the festival, Danny Wimmer Presents (DWP), the largest independent live event producer in the United States, has acquired Rocklahoma and will continue to work with the original Rocklahoma creators Pryor Creek Music Festivals, with many key stakeholders remaining involved in 2024 and beyond. "This marks a significant milestone for Rocklahoma," expressed Dave Giencke, Founder & Vice President, General Manager of PCMF. "With DWP's esteemed reputation for curating exceptional music festivals, we are optimistic about the bright future ahead." "We are thrilled to welcome Rocklahoma into the DWP family," said Danny Hayes, CEO of DWP. "This festival has established itself as a premier music festival destination, and we are committed to elevating its experiences even further.”

The 2024 Rocklahoma festivities kick off with the campgrounds opening on Sunday, August 25, and all festival attendees with a weekend pass are invited to the Thursday, August 29 official Rocklahoma Pre-Party presented by DEB Concerts at The Roadhouse on the festival grounds, featuring performances from Tom Keifer, Faster Pussycat, Skarlett Roxx and Eyebolt. The Roadhouse will also feature food trucks, a full-service bar, and a great place to hang with friends throughout Rocklahoma.

Rocklahoma weekend VIP and General Admission passes - as well as camping and glamping add-ons - go on sale Friday, April 5 at 10 AM, Central Time at Rocklahoma.com. Passes start as low as $10 or 10% down on layaway. Prior to the public onsale, fans can gain access to the Rocklahoma presale to secure the guaranteed lowest price by signing up for the Rocklahoma newsletter here.

Limited quantities of Groupie, Roadie, and Rockstar Reserved VIP Packages, along with ultra VIP packages including the Big Shot Porch, Big Shot Penthouse, and Garage Cabana VIP packages are also available. Please visit Rocklahoma.com for details and to purchase passes. Note: All weekend passes are for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Single day passes will be available in the coming weeks.

Rocklahoma is known for the best festival campgrounds in the US, featuring multiple options throughout the festival site, including “glamping” opportunities. The campgrounds are a unique part of the Rocklahoma experience and will be open from Sunday, August 25 through Tuesday, September 3. “Glamping” sites are open Thursday, August 30 through Monday, September 2. General Admission, VIP camping, and VIP glamping packages are available at checkout and are only available as an add-on to festival admission passes. Information on camping add-ons can be found at rocklahoma.com/camping.

Now in its 18th year, Rocklahoma was established in 2007 as a destination music experience and has grown to become a cornerstone in the rock music festival circuit, drawing fans from all over the globe to experience its unrivaled rock and roll party atmosphere. Rocklahoma is a haven for the rock community and a celebration where fans can escape the everyday and revel in the spirit of music. The festival showcases the best rock artists performing on three stages, with a wide range of onsite camping amenities and unparalleled VIP packages that live up to the festival’s motto of “Life, Liberty & the Pursuit of Rock.” The festival also features the annual Miss Rocklahoma competition.

Rocklahoma is located just 45 minutes northeast of Tulsa, at 1421 West 450 Road in Pryor, OK. Rockin Red Dirt Ranch is a premier destination for a multi-day festival and includes onsite camping with access to restrooms and shower houses, a general store for campers, VIP reserved seating, hospitality areas, and much more.

(Kerry King photo - Andrew Stuart)