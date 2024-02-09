KERRY KING Confirmed For Poland's Mystic Festival 2024

Kerry King rises from hell! He needs no introduction - Kerry King is back on stage with his new band and will play one of his first shows in Europe at Poland's Mystic Festival, taking place June 5-8.

Kerry King, one of thrash metal's most iconic guitarists and a co-founder of the mighty Slayer, is finally back in the game. Album From Hell I Rise, announced for mid-May, opens a new solo chapter of his career. This doesn't mean, of course, that King will be alone on stage, as he has gathered a splendid lineup - he is accompanied on drums by his Slayer bandmate Paul Bostaph (also of Testament, Exodus and Forbidden), with Phil Demmel (known for Machine Head and Vio-Lence) playing second guitar and Kyle Sanders (Hellyeah) on bass. The voice of Kerry King's band is Mark Osegueda, well known to thrash fans from Death Angel. The music? Exactly what you'd expect from King - thrash straight from hell, a high-octane continuation of what he did in Slayer.

Festival organizers: "If you were wondering who the mysterious Very Special Guest was, announced by us on the poster - it was him: Kerry King in the flesh! But please note that due to logistical reasons, his show will take place on Saturday 8 June on the Main Stage, not on Friday, as previously announced. By the way, we are also preparing something special for 7.06, which you will find out about next week."

Mystic Festival 2024 will take place at the Gdansk Shipyard from June 5-8. The program includes: Megadeth, Bring Me The Horizon, Machine Head, Bruce Dickinson, Kreator, Kerry King, Satyricon, Enter Shikari, Body Count, Accept, Biohazard, Chelsea Wolfe, Furia, Fear Factory, Leprous, Thy Art Is Murder, Graveyard, Sodom, Zeal & Ardor, Orange Goblin, Life Of Agony, Lord Of The Lost, Insomnium, Terrorizer, Vio-Lence, Suffocation, Twin Temple, High On Fire, Mysticum, Asphyx, Crowbar, Kadavar, Textures, Blackgold, High Vis, Villagers Of Ioannina City, 1000mods, Until I Wake, Hanabie, Wargasm, Crystal Lake, Dool, Vltimas, Blasphemy, Bewitched, Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs, Bob Vylan, Mork, Owls Woods Graves, Mānbryne, Gutalax, Ghøstkid, Skalmold, Gaupa, The Shits, Zamilska, Humanity’s Last Breath, Sanguisugabogg, Cage Fight, Ithaca, Endseeker, Lik, Wayfarer, Five The Hierophant, Lamp of Murmuur, Evil Invaders, Party Cannon, Dodsrit, Witching, Wyatt E., Dvne, Scowl, Slope, The Last Decade, Massive Wagons, Ditz, ten56, Trepaneringsritualen, The Broken Horizon, Múr, Nakkeknaekker, My Diligence, Schizma, Totenmesse, Wij, Ampacity, Sznur, Embrional, Hellfuck, .Wavs and Misguided.

For more information and tickets go to here.

It was recently announced that Kerry King will be Special Guest on the upcoming Lamb Of God/Mastodon North American “Ashes of Leviathan” co-headline tour.

The six-week run launches on July 19 in Grand Prairie, TX, and will wrap on August 31 in Omaha, NE. The general ticket on-sale begins this Friday, Februrary 9 at kerrykingofficial.com.

King will make his 2024 concert debut in May, first at the Welcome To Rockville Festival (May 9), followed by Sonic Temple Arts & Music Festival (May 16).

For all of these dates, King will be joined by the musicians who played on his upcoming debut solo album, From Hell I Rise: drummer Paul Bostaph (Slayer), bassist Kyle Sanders (Hellyeah), Phil Demmel on guitar (formerly Machine Head), and vocalist Mark Osegueda (Death Angel).

Confirmed Kerry King concert dates are as follows:

May

9 - Welcome to Rockville Festival - Historic Crew Stadium, Daytona Beach, FL*

16 - Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival - Daytona Int’l Speedway, Columbus, OH*

June

8 - Mystic Festival 2024 - Gdansk, Poland

July (Lamb Of God/Mastodon Ashes of Leviathan Tour)

19 - Texas Truce CU Theatre - Grand Prairie, TX

20 - Germania Insurance Amphitheatre - Austin, TX

21 - 713 Music Hall - Houston, TX

23 - Daly’s - Jacksonville, FL

24 - Fairgrounds Amphitheater - Orlando, FL

25 - Ameris Bank Amphitheater - Alpharetta, GA

27 - Red Hat Amphitheater - Raleigh, NC

30 - Stage AE - Pittsburgh, PA

31 - Budweiser Gardens - London, ON

August (Lamb Of God/Mastodon Ashes of Leviathan Tour)

1 - Bell Centre - Montreal, QC

3 - Mohegan Sun Arena - Uncasville, CT

4 - SHNU - Manchester, NH

6 - Main Savings Amphitheatre - Bangor, ME

8 - Santander Arena - Reading, PA

9 - Jacobs Pavilion - Cleveland, OH *

10 - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre @ Freedom Hill - Sterling Heights, MI

13 - Bluestem Center For The Arts Amphitheater - Moorhead, MN

15 - Scotiabank Saddledome - Calgary, AB

16 - South Okanagan Events Centre - Penticton, BC

17 - Accesso ShoWare Center - Kent, WA

18 - Theater of the Clouds - Portland, OR (LoG itin. has venue as Moda Center)

21 - The Forum - Los Angeles, CA

23 - Arizona Financial Theatre - Phoenix, AZ

24 - Rio Rancho Events Center - Albuquerque, NM

25 - El Paso County Coliseum - El Paso, TX

27 - Salt Air Amp - Salt Lake City, UT

29 - Red Rocks - Denver, CO

31 - The Astro Amphitheater - Omaha, NB

* Festival date

The Los Angeles Forum, just before midnight on Saturday, November 30, 2019. Slayer’s Kerry King stood center stage; his signature chains hung from his belt; he walked over to stage right, unhooked the chains and held them high, dropped them on to the floor, turned around and walked off the stage.

“I knew early on that I wasn’t done, and I had no intention of not continuing to play.” - Kerry King

With enough new material for two full albums, all written by King, if it hadn’t been for the COVID pandemic, his long-awaited solo project would likely have emerged in 2020.

King's debut album, From Hell I Rise, is out May 17 via Reigning Phoenix Music. The vast bulk of the album was recorded at Henson Studios in Los Angeles in about two weeks and was finished this past June.

According to King, the new music consists of “various religious topics, some war entries, heavy stuff, punky stuff, doomy stuff, and spooky stuff, with Herculean speeds achieved. If you’ve ever liked any Slayer throughout any part of our history," he adds, "there’s something on this record that you’ll get into, be it classic punk, fast punk, thrash, or just plain heavy metal!”

Listen to/save "Idle Hands" and pre-order/pre-save From Hell I Rise here. A visualizer for "Idle Hands" can be viewed below.

From Hell I Rise tracklisting:

"Diablo"

"Where I Reign"

"Residue"

"Idle Hands"

"Trophies Of The Tyrant"

"Crucifixation"

"Tension"

"Everything I Hate About You"

"Toxic"

"Two Fists"

"Rage"

"Shrapnel"

"From Hell I Rise"

"Idle Hands" visualizer:

(Photos - Andrew Stuart)