KERRY KING - From Hell I Rise Interviews: Chapter 1; Video

Slayer guitar hero, Kerry King, has released the video below, featuring interview footage in support of his debut solo album, From Hell I Rise:

From Hell I Rise is out now via Reigning Phoenix Music. Stream / purchase the album here.

From Hell I Rise tracklisting:

"Diablo"

"Where I Reign"

"Residue"

"Idle Hands"

"Trophies Of The Tyrant"

"Crucifixation"

"Tension"

"Everything I Hate About You"

"Toxic"

"Two Fists"

"Rage"

"Shrapnel"

"From Hell I Rise"

"Toxic" video:

"Residue" video:

"Idle Hands" visualizer:

Find Kerry King's live itinerary here.