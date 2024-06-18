KERRY KING - From Hell I Rise Interviews: Chapter 1; Video

June 18, 2024, an hour ago

Slayer guitar hero, Kerry King, has released the video below, featuring interview footage in support of his debut solo album, From Hell I Rise:

From Hell I Rise is out now via Reigning Phoenix Music. Stream / purchase the album here.

From Hell I Rise tracklisting:

"Diablo"
"Where I Reign"
"Residue"
"Idle Hands"
"Trophies Of The Tyrant"
"Crucifixation"
"Tension"
"Everything I Hate About You"
"Toxic"
"Two Fists"
"Rage"
"Shrapnel"
"From Hell I Rise"

"Toxic" video:

"Residue" video:

"Idle Hands" visualizer:

Find Kerry King's live itinerary here.



