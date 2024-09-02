KERRY KING Is “Not Against” The Idea Of Playing More SLAYER Shows

Slayer are set to reunite for for three US dates this year - Chicago's Riot Fest (September 22nd), Louisville's Louder Than Life (September 27th), and Sacramento's Aftershock (October 10th).

In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, Kerry King says he’s “not against” the idea of playing more Slayer reunion shows.

“I wasn’t ready to hang it up, but there’s really no point in going on with someone [Tom Araya, bassist] that doesn’t want to do it anymore, because then you’ve got a half-hearted person onstage,” says King, who ultimately accepted, then embraced the notion of retiring while Slayer was in top form. “We won the Super Bowl and we left. That’s pretty cool. Now we’ve got these three anniversary shows. Will there be more? I don’t know. Will we ever record again? Definitely not. Will we ever tour again? Definitely not. But a show here and there to make some people happy, I’m not against that.”

Kerry King's debut solo album, From Hell I Rise, is out now via Reigning Phoenix Music. Stream / purchase the album here.

