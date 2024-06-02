KERRY KING Names His Perfect Guitar Riff - "The Newest One I Made Up"
June 2, 2024, 12 minutes ago
During a recent interview with Metal Hammer Germany (which can be seen below), Slayer guitarist Kerry King — who is promoting his newly released debut solo album, From Hell I Rise — was asked to name "The Perfect Kerry King Riff." He replied: "I think that's a question for fans. The perfect Kerry King riff, to me, is probably the newest one I made up that I'm excited about on any given day. The perfect Kerry King riff — it's really difficult, but we're very notorious historically for making up songs with tons of riffs, and there's tons of riffs on this album, From Hell I Rise."
"For me, on this album, let's say, I like the breakdown in the song 'Crucifixation'. It's got a lot of harmony going on. It elevates from just the riff to one harmony to the next harmony to the next harmony. It's also got a bunch of drum-fill breaks, which I was very happy to present to Paul (Bostaph, drummer) when I made that song up. I said, 'Hey, dude, I've got a song that's got recurring drum fills. Man, I need you to do your best Bill Ward.' And I think we did that. And I'll pick that riff for now because it's a big part of a super-thrashy song, but it's very heavy and slow and very Sabbath-influenced."
Kerry King has released behind the scenes footage from the shoot for his "Toxic" music video. "Toxic" is featured on the Slayer guitarist's debut solo album, From Hell I Rise, out now via Reigning Phoenix Music.
Watch the new footage, as well as the official "Toxic" music video, below:
From Hell I Rise
From Hell I Rise tracklisting:
"Diablo"
"Where I Reign"
"Residue"
"Idle Hands"
"Trophies Of The Tyrant"
"Crucifixation"
"Tension"
"Everything I Hate About You"
"Toxic"
"Two Fists"
"Rage"
"Shrapnel"
"From Hell I Rise"
"Residue" video:
"Idle Hands" visualizer:
