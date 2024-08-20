KERRY KING - New From Hell I Rise Interview Examines The Creation Of "Where I Reign"; Video
August 20, 2024, 53 minutes ago
Slayer guitar hero, Kerry King, recently released his debut solo album, From Hell I Rise, via Reigning Phoenix Music. King also launched a video interview series in support of From Hell I Rise.
The new episode examines the creation of the song "Where I Reign". Watch below:
Stream / purchase From Hell I Rise here.
From Hell I Rise tracklisting:
"Diablo"
"Where I Reign"
"Residue"
"Idle Hands"
"Trophies Of The Tyrant"
"Crucifixation"
"Tension"
"Everything I Hate About You"
"Toxic"
"Two Fists"
"Rage"
"Shrapnel"
"From Hell I Rise"
"Toxic" video:
"Residue" video:
"Idle Hands" visualizer:
Find Kerry King's live itinerary here.