KERRY KING On His Solo Album Being Compared To SLAYER - "I'd Rather Be Compared To Myself Than Somebody I Don't Like" (Video)

Kerry King recently released his solo debut album, From Hell I Rise, via Reigning Phoenix Music. He spoke with American Music Supply about the record and performing live in support of it.

On being compared to Slayer, King offered the following:

"I've been asked in the press, 'How do you feel to be compared to Slayer? You're gonna be compared to Slayer your entire career.' I'm like, 'Yeah, well, I was in Slayer. I think that's pretty cool.' I'd rather be compared to myself than somebody I don't like."

"In a nutshell, I had horse blinders on when I was in Slayer. I think for this project, maybe they opened 5%, not a lot (laughs). But, like the punk song on the new album, 'Two Fists', I probably wouldn't have done on a Slayer album. But, you know, punk is one of my influences, and this album is all about my influences. So I felt comfortable doing that, and putting that on there."

King recently unveiled the project’s brand-new video, "Toxic", which was been co-directed by Jim Louvau and his partner Tony Aguilera.

Similar to King’s acclaimed "Residue" video, which was released last month, "Toxic" was shot at a downtown Phoenix studio and features a fiery, high energy, heavy assault of a performance from Kerry’s new band: Mark Osegueda (vocals), Phil Demmel (guitar), Kyle Sanders (bass) and drummer, Paul Bostaph.

Jim Louvau admits: “We’re at a point where political fatigue has set in and become an issue for most people who live in our country no matter what side of the coin they land on. The lyrics and energy of the song showcase that sentiment, so I wanted to create something visually that almost feels like a trailer for what we are about to experience. I also wanted to address PTSD for people who have serviced in the military and how the increased political landscape affects their mental health which often goes unnoticed”.

Check out the video for "Toxic" below, and stream purchase From Hell I Rise here.

From Hell I Rise tracklisting:

"Diablo"

"Where I Reign"

"Residue"

"Idle Hands"

"Trophies Of The Tyrant"

"Crucifixation"

"Tension"

"Everything I Hate About You"

"Toxic"

"Two Fists"

"Rage"

"Shrapnel"

"From Hell I Rise"

"Toxic" video:

"Residue" video:

"Idle Hands" visualizer:

This month, the band performed their first live show - totally sold out - at Reggies in Chicago. The concert was described as “dark, packed, and exceptionally loud,” everything you could ask for at such a landmark show… truly a once in a lifetime experience. In the days following, the band went from playing a more intimate venue to performing at the huge US festivals, Welcome to Rockville (FL) and Sonic Temple (OH), treating audiences to an incredible experience of pure metal firepower.

Now the band is ready to embark on a European tour that begins June 3 – on Kerry King‘s birthday. He tells us: “Can’t wait to be back in Europe and I can’t think of a better way to celebrate my birthday. Let’s fucking rage!”

The tour will combine headline shows in the UK, The Netherlands and Germany, and also major festival appearances including Hellfest, Download, Rock Am Ring, Tuska, Graspop, Sweden Rock Festival & more.

Find Kerry King's live itinerary here.

(Photo - Jim Louvau)