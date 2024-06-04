KERRY KING On Upcoming SLAYER Reunion - "We're Never Gonna Tour Again, We're Never Gonna Record Again"

Slayer are set to reunite for for three US dates this year - Chicago's Riot Fest (September 20-22), Louisville's Louder Than Life, and Sacramento's Aftershock (October 10). Speaking with Jonathan Clarke at New York's Q104.3 Out Of The Box program, guitarist Kerry King expanded on his recent comment in the press that shouldn't get used to this being a yearly event.

King: "I'll put it in the perspective everybody can understand. We've been turning down offers since beginning of 2020, pandemic and all. And then it started getting near the five-year anniversary of us stopping playing, so I'm, like, 'You know what? This is a three-show package. I think it would be fun to do.' It's kind of a five-year anniversary of our last tour. We're never gonna tour again... it ain't gonna happen. We're never gonna record again; that's not gonna happen either. But to do commemorative shows, I think that's kind of fun. I don't have to be married to it for a long time. Kids don't have to worry about it coming around on tour because we said we wouldn't. There's not a whole lot of weird diabolical shit going on here. I think people have just gotta say, 'Hey, it's anniversary celebration shows.' That's gonna be the end of it."

King has released his solo debut album, From Hell I Rise, via Reigning Phoenix Music. Stream / purchase From Hell I Rise here.

From Hell I Rise tracklisting:

"Diablo"

"Where I Reign"

"Residue"

"Idle Hands"

"Trophies Of The Tyrant"

"Crucifixation"

"Tension"

"Everything I Hate About You"

"Toxic"

"Two Fists"

"Rage"

"Shrapnel"

"From Hell I Rise"

"Toxic" video:

"Residue" video:

"Idle Hands" visualizer:

King and band launched their European tour on June 3. The tour will combine headline shows in the UK, The Netherlands and Germany, and also major festival appearances including Hellfest, Download, Rock Am Ring, Tuska, Graspop, Sweden Rock Festival & more.

Find Kerry King's live itinerary here.

(Photo - Andrew Stuart)