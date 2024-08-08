KERRY KING On Upcoming SLAYER Shows - "What We Retired From Was Touring... If You Want To Get Technical, I Think We're In The Ballpark Of Being Truthful"; Audio

Slayer are set to reunite for for three US dates this year - Chicago's Riot Fest (September 22nd), Louisville's Louder Than Life (September 27th), and Sacramento's Aftershock (October 10th).

In a new interview with Audio Ink Radio's Anne Erickson, Kerry King talks about his new band, the Slayer reunion shows, touring with Mastodon and more. Listen below.

On the Slayer reunion, Kerry says, "Yeah, you know, at the end of the day, it wasn't bad blood. Tom (Araya) was just done. And, when Tom told me he was done, I went, 'Okay, well, I'm not going to try to talk you into it,' because if you're if you're trying to talk somebody into it, their hearts are not in it. So, it was over for me, and, of course, a month after we were done, offers came in, because people think you're done. So what we retired from was touring. We never said we were done playing. We said it was our final tour, and I don't think three shows constitute a tour, so if you want to get technical, I think we're in the ballpark of being truthful."

Kerry King's debut solo album, From Hell I Rise, is out now via Reigning Phoenix Music. Stream / purchase the album here.

From Hell I Rise tracklisting:

"Diablo"

"Where I Reign"

"Residue"

"Idle Hands"

"Trophies Of The Tyrant"

"Crucifixation"

"Tension"

"Everything I Hate About You"

"Toxic"

"Two Fists"

"Rage"

"Shrapnel"

"From Hell I Rise"

"Toxic" video:

"Residue" video:

"Idle Hands" visualizer:

Find Kerry King's live itinerary here.

(Photo - Andrew Stuart)