KERRY KING's First Solo Show Announced; SLAYER Guitarist Joins JUDAS PRIEST, MÖTLEY CRÜE, SLIPKNOT And Others On Bill For Welcome To Rockville 2024

Slayer guitarist, Kerry King, who has been teasing the debut of his new project, "coming in 2024", is among the acts confirmed for Welcome To Rockville 2024.

After record-breaking attendance of over 170,000 music fans over four days in 2023, Welcome To Rockville returns to Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida to kick off the festival season bigger and better than ever May 9-12, 2024. Festival producer Danny Wimmer Presents is excited to announce the addition of a 5th music stage and 50 additional bands, bringing the total music lineup to an impressive 150 bands for Welcome To Rockville 2024.

The initial music lineup for the 13th year of Welcome To Rockville is the festival’s most powerful collection of artists yet and features an array of talent not-to-be-missed including Foo Fighters, Mötley Crüe, Slipknot, Jelly Roll, Disturbed, Limp Bizkit, Queens of the Stone Age, Judas Priest, Greta Van Fleet, Evanescence, Falling In Reverse, A Day To Remember, Breaking Benjamin, Bad Omens, The Offspring, Mudvayne, Koe Wetzel, Stone Temple Pilots, Primus, Cypress Hill, Sum 41, a rare appearance by Mr. Bungle, and many others. Look for festival producer Danny Wimmer Presents to announce additional bands in early 2024, including the campground kick-off party lineup.

Welcome To Rockville passes are on sale now with payment plans available for just $24 down at WelcomeToRockville.com.

Nikki Sixx of Mötley Crüe said, “We couldn't be more excited to come back to Florida. Welcome To Rockville is one of the biggest festivals in the world, and it's going to be a highlight for us in 2024.”

“Welcome To Rockville isn’t just a music festival, it’s where the magic of rock meets the essence of community, creating an unforgettable experience that resonates with fans around the globe,” says Chamie McCurry, Chief Marketing Officer at Danny Wimmer Presents. “2024 marks an exciting year for us as we have our biggest lineup ever with over 150 bands (50 more than in 2023)! We’ll be welcoming Mötley Crüe to the Rockville community for the first time, celebrating 25 years of Slipknot, 50 years of Judas Priest, the return of Foo Fighters, and so many more must see moments!”

“The record-breaking number of fans certainly proved that when it comes to rock music, there’s no place better than Daytona International Speedway,” said DIS President Frank Kelleher. “This past Welcome To Rockville produced one of the most electric atmospheres we’ve seen at The World Center of Racing, and we’re looking forward to welcoming all those fans back next year alongside a seriously talented lineup of performers.”

The current Welcome To Rockville 2024 music lineup is as follows, with more to be announced: Foo Fighters, Mötley Crüe, Slipknot, Jelly Roll, Limp Bizkit, Disturbed, Queens Of The Stone Age, Greta Van Fleet, Evanescence, Falling In Reverse, A Day To Remember, Breaking Benjamin, Bad Omens, Judas Priest, The Offspring, Mudvayne, Koe Wetzel, Stone Temple Pilots, Primus, Cypress Hill, Sum 41, Mr. Bungle, In This Moment, Architects, Royal Blood, Anthrax, Black Veil Brides, Polyphia, Kerry King, Skillet, Theory Of A Deadman, Flyleaf W/ Lacey Sturm, Wage War, Clutch, Tech N9Ne, Mammoth Wvh, Starset, Living Colour, Machine Head, Insane Clown Posse, In Flames, Slaughter To Prevail, The Ghost Inside, The Struts, P.O.D., Code Orange, Electric Callboy, L7, The Amity Affliction, Baroness, Shadows Fall, Atreyu, August Burns Red, Of Mice & Men, All Them Witches, Apocalyptica, The Chats, Kittie, Movements, Sebastian Bach, Jehnny Beth, Stabbing Westward, All That Remains, Kid Kapichi, Reignwolf, Dirty Honey, Fear Factory, Enter Shikari, Polaris, Saliva, Magnolia Park, Amigo The Devil, Austin Meade, The Word Alive, New Years Day, Kublai Khan Tx, Bob Vylan, Mushroomhead, Red Fang, Currents, Helmet, Drain, Kim Dracula, Biohazard, Nitzer Ebb, Soulfly, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Flat Black, Nova Twins, Miss May I, Skindred, Alien Ant Farm, Drowning Pool, Taproot, Orgy, Destroy Boys, Taipei Houston, Terror, Gel, Fleshwater, Scowl, Militarie Gun, Nita Strauss, Dead Poet Society, Lacuna Coil, Plush, Sim, Cold, Powerman 5000, Nonpoint, Hed Pe, Trust Company, Point North, Blind Channel, Adema, The Chisel, Spite, Harms Way, Bodysnatcher, I See Stars, Rain City Drive, Crobot, Sleep Theory, Imminence, Tim Montana, Gatecreeper, Return To Dust, Stratejacket, Eva Under Fire, Afterlife, Bad Nerves, Another Day Dawns, Gideon, Fire From The Gods, Catch Your Breath, Calva Louise, Vukovi, Citizen Soldier, Kill The Robot, Moon Fever, Dying Wish, Thrown, Stick To Your Guns, Hotbox, Tx2, Lø Spirit, And Fuming Mouth.