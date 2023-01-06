KERRY KING Says He Felt "Anger" When SLAYER Ended - "It Was Premature... That Livelihood Was Taken Away From Me"

Thrash icons, Slayer, played their final show on November 30, 2019, in Los Angeles, four years after the release of their final album, Repentless.

Kerry King has revealed that he reacted with “anger” when when it was first suggested that Slayer split up. In an exclusive interview in the brand new issue of Metal Hammer, the guitarist calls the decision to call time on the band “premature”.

Asked for his reaction when the conversation to end the band arose, King says: “Anger… what else? It was premature. The reason I say ‘premature’ is because my heroes from my childhood are still playing! I can still play, I still want to play, but that livelihood got taken away from me.

“But, anyway, on to the next chapter, I guess. We were on top of the world, and there’s nothing wrong with going out on top of the world, it’s a good way to go out. So, bravo for that. But do I miss playing? Yeah, absolutely.”

