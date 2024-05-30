KERRY KING Takes You Behind The Scenes On Shoot For "Toxic" Music Video
May 30, 2024, 29 minutes ago
Kerry King has released behind the scenes footage from the shoot for his "Toxic" music video. "Toxic" is featured on the Slayer guitarist's debut solo album, From Hell I Rise, out now via Reigning Phoenix Music.
Watch the new footage, as well as the official "Toxic" music video, below:
Stream/purchase From Hell I Rise here.
From Hell I Rise tracklisting:
"Diablo"
"Where I Reign"
"Residue"
"Idle Hands"
"Trophies Of The Tyrant"
"Crucifixation"
"Tension"
"Everything I Hate About You"
"Toxic"
"Two Fists"
"Rage"
"Shrapnel"
"From Hell I Rise"
"Residue" video:
"Idle Hands" visualizer:
Find Kerry King's live itinerary here.
(Photo - Jim Louvau)