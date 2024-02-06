KERRY KING To Tour With LAMB OF GOD And MASTODON; Summer Festival Appearances Confirmed

On the heels of yesterday’s announcement of his upcoming solo project, today it is announced that Kerry King will be Special Guest on the upcoming Lamb Of God/Mastodon North American “Ashes of Leviathan” co-headline tour.

The six-week run launches on July 19 in Grand Prairie, TX, and will wrap on August 31 in Omaha, NE. The general ticket on-sale begins this Friday, Februrary 9 at kerrykingofficial.com.

King will make his 2024 concert debut in May, first at the Welcome To Rockville Festival (May 9), followed by Sonic Temple Arts & Music Festival (May 16).

For all of these dates, King will be joined by the musicians who played on his upcoming debut solo album, From Hell I Rise: drummer Paul Bostaph (Slayer), bassist Kyle Sanders (Hellyeah), Phil Demmel on guitar (formerly Machine Head), and vocalist Mark Osegueda (Death Angel).

Confirmed Kerry King concert dates are as follows:

May

9 - Welcome to Rockville Festival - Historic Crew Stadium, Daytona Beach, FL*

16 - Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival - Daytona Int’l Speedway, Columbus, OH*

July (Lamb Of God/Mastodon Ashes of Leviathan Tour)

19 - Texas Truce CU Theatre - Grand Prairie, TX

20 - Germania Insurance Amphitheatre - Austin, TX

21 - 713 Music Hall - Houston, TX

23 - Daly’s - Jacksonville, FL

24 - Fairgrounds Amphitheater - Orlando, FL

25 - Ameris Bank Amphitheater - Alpharetta, GA

27 - Red Hat Amphitheater - Raleigh, NC

30 - Stage AE - Pittsburgh, PA

31 - Budweiser Gardens - London, ON

August (Lamb Of God/Mastodon Ashes of Leviathan Tour)

1 - Bell Centre - Montreal, QC

3 - Mohegan Sun Arena - Uncasville, CT

4 - SHNU - Manchester, NH

6 - Main Savings Amphitheatre - Bangor, ME

8 - Santander Arena - Reading, PA

9 - Jacobs Pavilion - Cleveland, OH *

10 - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre @ Freedom Hill - Sterling Heights, MI

13 - Bluestem Center For The Arts Amphitheater - Moorhead, MN

15 - Scotiabank Saddledome - Calgary, AB

16 - South Okanagan Events Centre - Penticton, BC

17 - Accesso ShoWare Center - Kent, WA

18 - Theater of the Clouds - Portland, OR (LoG itin. has venue as Moda Center)

21 - The Forum - Los Angeles, CA

23 - Arizona Financial Theatre - Phoenix, AZ

24 - Rio Rancho Events Center - Albuquerque, NM

25 - El Paso County Coliseum - El Paso, TX

27 - Salt Air Amp - Salt Lake City, UT

29 - Red Rocks - Denver, CO

31 - The Astro Amphitheater - Omaha, NB

* Festival date

The Los Angeles Forum, just before midnight on Saturday, November 30, 2019. Slayer’s Kerry King stood center stage; his signature chains hung from his belt; he walked over to stage right, unhooked the chains and held them high, dropped them on to the floor, turned around and walked off the stage.

“I knew early on that I wasn’t done, and I had no intention of not continuing to play.” - Kerry King

With enough new material for two full albums, all written by King, if it hadn’t been for the COVID pandemic, his long-awaited solo project would likely have emerged in 2020.

King's debut album, From Hell I Rise, is out May 17 via Reigning Phoenix Music. The vast bulk of the album was recorded at Henson Studios in Los Angeles in about two weeks and was finished this past June.

According to King, the new music consists of “various religious topics, some war entries, heavy stuff, punky stuff, doomy stuff, and spooky stuff, with Herculean speeds achieved. If you’ve ever liked any Slayer throughout any part of our history," he adds, "there’s something on this record that you’ll get into, be it classic punk, fast punk, thrash, or just plain heavy metal!”

Listen to/save "Idle Hands" and pre-order/pre-save From Hell I Rise here. A visualizer for "Idle Hands" can be viewed below.

From Hell I Rise tracklisting:

"Diablo"

"Where I Reign"

"Residue"

"Idle Hands"

"Trophies Of The Tyrant"

"Crucifixation"

"Tension"

"Everything I Hate About You"

"Toxic"

"Two Fists"

"Rage"

"Shrapnel"

"From Hell I Rise"

"Idle Hands" visualizer:

