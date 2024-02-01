Key Members Of THE DOOBIE BROTHERS Discuss Band's First Big Hit, Say "It Wrote Itself"; New PROFESSOR OF ROCK Video Streaming

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following introduction...

"Coming up next, the two key members of the rock and roll chapter of one the world’s greatest classic bands: The Doobie Brothers tell us a truly funny story. Tom Johnston and Pat Simmons were the principals of the Doobies' phenomenal 70s radio hits… Tom Johnston believed that if they could get all the politicians together, all the world’s leaders together on a grassy hill with the sun shining and let the music play, they would figure out they all had a lot more in common than they thought... And we could work toward a utopian world. Well as Tom will admit, it was foolish thinking and would never happen but it made for a great song. It became the fruit of 'Listen To The Music', the Doobies' first massive hit. He wrote it as an afterthought and in his own words it wrote itself… All of a sudden he had this great song… coming up a masterclass in classic riffs."