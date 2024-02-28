KEYGEN CHURCH Streaming Title Track From Upcoming Nel Nome Del Codice Album

As Keygen Church prepares to release its stunning Nel Nome Del Codice full-length on March 22 via Metal Blade Records, the second single from the record - its essential title track - has been issued in both audio and visual formats.

Keygen Church is the brainchild of technologist/songwriter Victor Love (Vittorio D'Amore). Love, also of 8-bit phenoms Master Boot Record (MBR), is a one-person outfit, writing, and recording via undisclosed real-time stream events, where the dedicated (and lucky) bear witness to Keygen Church's spontaneous creative process. Like previous alt code/text art-titled albums ░ ▒ ▓ █(2022) and ░█░█░░█░█░█░ (2022), Nel Nome Del Codice is a modern-primitive love letter to doom/gothic/black metal with foundations in Baroque-era Classical and Romantic-era music. This time, however, Love has refined his sonic tool kit - "the complete set of sounds," he says - the aftereffect of which is computerized big-hall libations like "La Chiave Del Mio Amor," "Nel Nome Del Codice," and "Lode Al Disco Sacro."

In advance of the record's release, Keygen Church has unveiled the title track to Nel Nome Del Codice, stating, "The church of Keygen is open and the choirs are leading accompanied by piano arpeggios and pipe organs until the calm is broken by waves of synth metal doom. In the name of the sacred code."

Nel Nome Del Codice will be released on CD and digital formats as well as gatefold LP in the following color variants:

Ruby Red (US)

Black w/ White Edging (US)

Red (EU)

180g Black (EU)

Transp. Red/Black Dust (EU)

Preorder at metalblade.com.

Tracklisting:

“Se Hai Timore Del Voro”

“La Chiave Del Mio Amor”

“Sulla Via Della Gloria”

“Nel Nome Del Codice”

“Lode Al Disco Sacro”

“Il Paradiso Dell’Anima”

“La Voce Del Destino”

“Che Sia Vita O Morte”

“Sempre Nel Mio Pensiero”

“Nel Nome Del Codice”:

(Photo – Keygen Church)