July 16, 2023, 57 minutes ago

KICK AXE Unveils Video For New Single "Blackout Crazy"

Kick Axe, from Regina, Saskatchewan, has released a new single / video, "Blackout Crazy".

According to the band, "It is dedicated to all the people who partied hard with us in the early '80s. The song was recorded live off the floor in 2022 and the video is a compilation of recent live footage."

Catch Kick Axe live at Rockin The Fields Of Minnedosa in Manitoba, Canada on August 4th alongside Sebastian Bach, L.A. Guns, and Killer Dwarfs.

 



