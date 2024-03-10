KICKIN VALENTINA Presents "Ride Or Die" Lyric Video

About to release their new album, Kickin Valentina shows once again they’re not a band to slow down. “Ride Or Die”, out now, is a hard/sleaze rock track, with a steamroller rhythm section, a gigantic hook in the chorus, and the band’s trademark storytelling in the lyrics.

“A direct message put into song regarding the one person whom you would never forsake but instead go to the edge with... And in this case beyond,” Kickin Valentina explains, about the lyrics. Stream “Ride Or Die” here and check out the lyric video below.

In April 2024, the world will be a bit less shitty, as Kickin Valentina will release their fourth full-length album titled Star Spangled Fist Fight. Ten bullets of loud, unapologetic rock’n’roll are fired aiming the hearts and jugulars of all hard rock fans with a sleaze rock fallout. And, with an almost cynical precision, the four guys in Kickin Valentina, knock each and every one of us with catchy choruses, indecently strong riffs and a sexy rhythm groove that’s almost pornographic.

Once again, the album was produced by Andy Reilly (UFO, Bruce Dickinson, Cradle Of Filth) at Muse Productions in Atlanta, and mastered by Joel Wanasek. “It’s been way too long since our last album, and we are really excited about Star Spangled Fist Fight,” bassist Chris Taylor states. “I know every band says this, but I think this is our best album so far. Everything just seemed to click while we were writing it.”

Star Spangled Fist Fight will be released on LP (black vinyl, limited to 500 copies), digipack CD and digital formats via Mighty Music on April 19, 2024. Pre-orders are available now at this location.

Tracklisting:

"Gettin Off"

"Dirty Rhythm"

"Fire Back"

"Man On A Mission"

"Turn Me Loose"

"Died Laughing"

"Takin’ A Ride"

"Amsterdam"

"Ride Or Die"

"Star Spangled Fist Fight"

For further details, visit Kickin Valentina on Facebook.

(Photo by Joe Schaeffer)