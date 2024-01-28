KICKIN VALENTINA Unveil "Takin A Ride" Video

Always a wet dream for all sleaze / hard rock fans, Kickin Valentina is back with a brand new digital single and official video, teasing their upcoming studio album, Star Spangled Fist Fight. “Takin A Ride” is a shadowy tune about a high-speed chase through the apocalypse... And a renegade outlaw at the wheel who is desperate to escape his past.

Stream "Takin A Ride" here.

In April 2024, the world will be a bit less shitty, as Kickin Valentina will release their fourth full-length album titled, Star Spangled Fist Fight. Ten bullets of loud, unapologetic rock’n’roll are fired, aiming at the hearts and jugulars of all hard rock fans with a sleaze rock fallout. And, with an almost cynical precision, the four guys in Kickin Valentina, knock each and every one of us with catchy choruses, indecently strong riffs and a sexy rhythm groove that’s almost pornographic.

Once again, the album was produced by Andy Reilly (UFO, Bruce Dickinson, Cradle Of Filth) at Muse Productions in Atlanta, and mastered by Joel Wanasek. “It’s been way too long since our last album, and we are really excited about Star Spangled Fist Fight,” bassist Chris Taylor states. “I know every band says this, but I think this is our best album so far. Everything just seemed to click while we were writing it”.

Kickin Valentina still plays the proverbial loud unapologetic rock’n’roll in 2024, as the band enters the second decade of its existence. Except that Star Spangled Fist Fight is a bit louder and a bit more unapologetic.

Star Spangled Fist Fight will be released on LP (black vinyl, limited to 500 copies), digipack CD and digital formats via Mighty Music on April 19th, 2024. Pre-orders can be placed now at this location.

Tracklisting:

"Gettin Off"

"Dirty Rhythm"

"Fire Back"

"Man On A Mission"

"Turn Me Loose"

"Died Laughing"

"Takin’ A Ride"

"Amsterdam"

"Ride Or Die"

"Star Spangled Fist Fight"

(Photo by John Mortensson)