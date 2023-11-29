KIKO LOUREIRO Cites Needing "Freedom" For His Decision To Leave MEGADETH - "Freedom Is Having The Choice Between Two Viable Options, That’s Freedom"; Video

Kiko Loureiro was recently a guest on the Amplifica podcast, hosted by his former Angra bandmate Rafael Bittencourt, and talked about his decision to leave Megadeth.

According to Kiko, the reason he decided to leave Dave Mustaine's band was “freedom”. He described himself as someone who “needs freedom", and that would have been the reason he went to the United States in the early 2000s.

“And now, due to circumstances in my life, I have taken the liberty of choosing not to be in Megadeth. Because it's my option. Because freedom is having the choice between two viable options, that’s freedom,” he said.

Kiko also highlighted that at this point in his life, he will prioritize his family over other issues. He mentions that at the “fateful” “Rock In Rio” show in 2011, a few minutes after he arrived at his house, his daughter Lívia came into the world, and he almost missed her birth.” In 2016, when his twin sons were born, “ten days later he joined a Megadeth tour.” Today, unlike Kiko in 2011, “he wouldn't be on that stage, risking missing the moment of Lívia's arrival, even if Rock in Rio was the reason he started playing guitar, he wouldn't change that today.” He also highlighted that there is a situation that requires his attention at home, however, he did not reveal it.

Kiko Loureiro issued the following statement on November 19:

"Dear Megadeth fans, I want to share with you a decision that hasn't been easy for me.

"In September, I had to step away from the U.S. leg of the tour for family reasons. Looking ahead, during 2024, we anticipate an even heavier touring schedule for Megadeth. After thorough reflection and discussions with Dave Mustaine and Megadeth's management, we have collectively agreed that it is the right move to extend my absence. I don't want to hinder any of the band's plans or the hard work of all the incredible people involved in the tour.

"My nine years with Megadeth have been an unbelievable journey, filled with countless "pinch-me" moments. Unforgettable tours, a Grammy Award for Dystopia, a Grammy nomination, and various accolades for The Sick, The Dying, and The Dead are just a few of the highlights. It is hard to put into words the magnitude of these experiences. I am sure any heavy metal fan can appreciate how incredible it is to play and create music in a band you grew up listening to, and to share the stage with a guitar legend like Dave Mustaine, along with phenomenal musicians like James LoMenzo and Dirk Verbeuren, not to mention our incredible crew.

"However, the most cherished aspect of these nine years has been getting to know the incredible army of devoted Megadeth fans around the world. Your dedication is inspiring, and I have immense admiration and respect for all of you.

Much love, see you soon!"