KIKO LOUREIRO Releases New Single "Mind Rise"; Audio

Guitarist Kiko Loureiro (ex-Megadeth) has released his new single, "Mind Rise". Stream the track here, and listen below.

Says Kiko: "After years of playing in massive arenas and headlining festivals, there's something refreshing about focusing on the fundamentals. The new song taps into that, where catchy, straightforward guitar riffs take center stage, using a deep, lower-register pentatonic scale to immediately engage the listener.

"In my mind, the verse goes: Carlos Santana meets Jeff Beck, with sinuous, curvy lines where slight variations in playing the same note make a huge impact on the theme. As the saying goes, "The devil is in the details," and here, those details shape the entire vibe of the track.

"The song kicks off in E minor, one of the most commonly used keys in rock guitar. But just when it feels familiar, it shifts into G major, its relative key, lifting the track and creating a sense of elevation. The dynamics between these two bring energy and keep the listener's attention without overcomplicating the composition. In this way, the song avoids relying only on a traditional chorus. Instead, it uses a strong, recurring guitar riff as its focal point.

"And then there’s the suspense. The kind that lingers in the air like a shadow in the corner of a smoky bar, where a figure waits, watching, calculating the perfect moment to strike. That’s the moment when the Neapolitan chord slips in, a classical technique thrown into the mix to build tension. The anticipation of the solo creeps in with echoes of the main melody, but this time under the command of a different chord progression.

"But as with any music tale, repetition is the thread that binds it all together. The riff and chorus-like sections repeat, reinforcing that music doesn't need to be overly complicated. Sometimes, it's the simple—like a direct riff—that leaves the strongest impression.

Listen closely, and you’ll hear it. Let me know what you feel when listening to the song."

Kiko's previous single, "Out Of Nothing", can be streamed below: