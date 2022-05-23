KIKO LOUREIRO Shares Behind-The-Scenes Footage Of MEGADETH Learning A New Song For The Live Show (Video)

Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro has shared a behind-the-scenes video from the recently wrapped Metal Tour Of The Year 2022 with Lamb Of God, Trivium and In Flames. Check out backstage footage from the first show of the tour in Las Vegas, and the band learning a new song for the stage in the clip below.

The clip below, shot during a Megadeth show on The Metal Tour Of The Year 2022, proves that frontman Dave Mustaine isn't the bad guy people used to make him out to be.