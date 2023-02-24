KILL DEVIL HILL Launch "Blood In The Water" Music Video

Kill Devil Hill returns with a hard-hitting new single, "Blood In The Water", the band's first in nearly a decade. The band recently signing with Legend Recordings to release their upcoming third LP worldwide.

Stream the "Blood In The Water" single here, and watch the music video below.

Kill Devil Hill was established in 2011 by former Black Sabbath drummer Vinny Appice and Pantera bassist Rex Brown. After going through a few member changes, the present lineup consists of Johnny Kelly (Type O Negative, drums), Mark Zavon (guitar), Dewey Bragg (vocals) and Matt Snell (ex Five Finger Death Punch, bass). With numerous successful releases under their belt, they return with a stronger lineup than ever and a brand new attitude.

2023 will see also Kill Devil Hill hit the road for select festival appearances and tour dates. Stay tuned for updates.