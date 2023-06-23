KILL DEVIL HILL Release New Single "Before The Devil Knows"; Lyric Video

Kill Devil Hill have released their new single, "Before The Devil Knows". Check out a lyric video for the track below:

The band previously released the singles, "You Cant Kill Me California", and "Blood In The Water". Lyric videos below:

"You Cant Kill Me California" lyric video:

"Blood In The Water" video:

Kill Devil Hill was established in 2011 and presently features the supergroup lineup of Johnny Kelly (Type O Negative) - Drums, Mark Zavon - Guitar, Dewey Bragg - Vocals, and Matt Snell (ex-Five Finger Death Punch) - Bass.

Kill Devil Hill was established in 2011 by former Black Sabbath drummer Vinny Appice and Pantera bassist Rex Brown. After going through a few member changes, the present lineup consists of Johnny Kelly (Type O Negative, drums), Mark Zavon (guitar), Dewey Bragg (vocals) and Matt Snell (ex Five Finger Death Punch, bass). With numerous successful releases under their belt, they return with a stronger lineup than ever and a brand new attitude.