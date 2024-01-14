KILL THE LIGHTS - New Album, Death Melodies, Due In March; Video For "From Ashes" Available Now

Kill The Lights, which features former members of Bullet For My Valentine, Throw The Fight, Threat Signal, and Still Remains, have announced their sophomore album, Death Melodies. It will be released on March 8th via Fearless Records. Pre-order it here. To celebrate, the band has shared the video for "From Ashes".

With its classic, '80s semi-ballad songcraft twinned with modern sounds, "From Ashes", "lyrically discusses having to live with the pain of knowing that you let your loved ones down," the band offers.

Death Melodies artwork and tracklisting:

"Hear You Scream"

"Die Alone"

"Broken Bones"

"Bleeding"

"Scapegoat"

"From Ashes"

"Wasting Away"

"Man Without A Face"

"Ghost Of Yesterday"

"Sleep With The Devil"

"Suicidal"

"Drowning"